Antonio Brown Allegedly Involved In Altercation Ending In Gunfire Friday Night; Reportedly Detained By Police

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown was allegedly involved in a Friday night altercation that resulted in fights, gunfire, and Brown being detained if not arrested by police.

At a boxing event in Miami hosted by Adin Ross, Brown allegedly got into a fight and in one video, can be seen running outside immediately followed by gunshots. Those at the event claim Brown was responsible for firing the gun, though the video does not make that clear.

One video shows police escorting Brown out of the location. Some Twitter/X users relayed Brown was arrested but there’s no official confirmation he was taken into custody. The below video only shows him being led out of a building by police.

The incident that started the events is currently unclear. Multiple people in attendance believe Brown was jumped by several individuals who attempted to rip off and steal his chain. The video below shows Brown in the middle of a fight with several others, though it’s unclear if it was with security or other guests.

Still, others say Brown instigated the incident.

Ross live-streamed the event and at one point, Brown returned to the room with Ross exclaiming, “You can’t take down AB!” It’s not clear if his detention by police occurred before or after this video.

Moments later, Antonio Brown said on stream he had “CTE and “blacked out.” He suffered several concussions during his career, including a vicious hit from Cincinnati Bengals LB Vontaze Burfict during the 2015 playoffs.

Brown, turning 37 in July, last played in the NFL in 2021 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His NFL career ended after taking off his uniform and jogging across the field and out of the stadium in the middle of a game with Tampa Bay. He was immediately released by the team. Since, he made a failed attempt to run an Arena League franchise and has had several incidents with the law.

A sixth-round pick of the Steelers in 2010, Brown is a seven-time Pro Bowler and arguably the greatest wide receiver of his era. Unfortunately, his legacy has become defined by moments like these rather than anything he accomplished on the football field.

More details will likely come out over the weekend and we’ll offer an update if Brown was arrested and charged with a crime related to Friday night’s incident.