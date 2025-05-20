Analyst Thinks Steelers Will Have Losing Season With Aaron Rodgers

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to wait for an answer from free agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers on whether he’ll sign with the team, but FOX Sports’ Chris Broussard doesn’t think Rodgers will be enough for the Steelers to have a good 2025 season. On First Things First on FS1, Broussard said he believes the Steelers will have a losing season and that it will come with Rodgers as their quarterback.

“I love Mike Tomlin, I generally like the Steelers, I don’t necessarily want this to be true, but I think this is going to be their first losing season under Mike Tomlin with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback.”

Broussard pointed to the fact that the Jets went 5-12 last season and the Packers went 8-9 in Rodgers’ final year starting for them in 2022 as his rationale for why Rodgers and the Steelers will struggle. It’s a valid concern to be worried about how much the 41-year-old quarterback has left in the tank, and in Pittsburgh, he’d be joining an offense that, on paper, isn’t that much better than what he had with the Jets last season.

However, under Mike Tomlin, the Steelers have always found a way to win games, and their defense is usually strong enough to help them win a few games they shouldn’t. Last season, the defense deteriorated down the stretch, and Pittsburgh’s offense began to struggle simultaneously, leading to a disastrous final month that saw the team lose five straight games. Rodgers played his best football in the second half last season, and the Steelers seem to believe he’ll be an upgrade over what they had at quarterback in 2024.

It’s not unfathomable to see the Steelers having a losing season, and in the long run, it’s something that former Steelers S Ryan Clark thinks will benefit the team. Pittsburgh always seems to find a way, however, and the offense should be better than what the Steelers had last year if Rodgers does sign. If the defense plays the way it did for most of last season, the Steelers should compete for a playoff spot.

It’s far from a guarantee, however, and there’s a chance that Aaron Rodgers could show his age, and a defense that isn’t getting any younger resembles the unit that struggled to get to the quarterback and was rife with miscommunication issues down the stretch. The AFC North is still one of the league’s most difficult divisions, and the Steelers very well could struggle to find their footing. I think it’s more likely that they’re once again in the playoff mix, but even with Rodgers, this is a team that will still have to fight to make it, and it wouldn’t be shocking if things went off the rails.