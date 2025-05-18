Analyst Ranks Steelers’ Offense Second-Worst In NFL

It feels like a lifetime ago when the Killer B’s – Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell – were leading one of the most dynamic offenses in the NFL. Back then, the Steelers averaged more than 25 points per game with the capability of scoring 50 on any given Sunday. Now, Pittsburgh’s offense is riddled with unproven youngsters, potentially washed-up veterans and a few possible Pro Bowlers.

The wide receiver room appeared formidable until the Steelers traded George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys. Now, they’ll enter 2025 without their leading passer (Russell Wilson), leading rusher (Najee Harris) and leading receiver (Pickens) from last season.

Considering all these factors, Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report ranked the Steelers as the second-worst offense in the NFL following the 2025 NFL Draft.

“As of now, the Pittsburgh Steelers don’t have a starting quarterback,” wrote Sobleski. “Even if Aaron Rodgers eventually commits to play for the organization, an argument can be made that the Steelers will still be searching for a starting quarterback…Beyond the vacant quarterback spot, the Steelers offense continued to take two steps forward and one-and-half steps back this offseason. Pittsburgh made a huge splash by signing DK Metcalf only to subsequently move last year’s leading receiver George Picks to the Dallas Cowboys. Najee Harris left in free agency…the Steelers responded by drafting Iowa’s Kaleb Johnson in the second round. Last year’s first round draft pick, Troy Fautanu, is expected back in the lineup after an injury ruined his rookie season. With Dan Moore Jr. leaving in free agency, Broderick Jones will transition from right to left tackle…The Steelers weren’t good on offense last year. Currently, they’re not significantly better in any area.”

While the personnel might not look significantly better on paper – for some position groups it’s certainly worse – there’s reason to be optimistic that several elements of the offense are trending upward. The offensive line showed growth and resolve despite a bout of injuries in 2024. Center Zach Frazier and Guard Mason McCormick looked like they could become the next Maurkice Pouncey and David DeCastro after stellar rookie seasons. If Troy Fautanu can live up to his pre-draft expectations following knee surgery, then the offensive line should make significant strides in 2025. Unfortunately, left tackle is the biggest question mark for Pittsburgh’s 0-line. Broderick Jones play will determine just how high of a ceiling this young line can reach.

The conversation almost always comes back to the quarterback room, as it should in the modern NFL. But if quarterback is the most important piece on offense, I’d argue offensive coordinator is number two. Arthur Smith is entering his second season as the Steelers offensive coordinator, so he should be more comfortable calling plays and designing an offense that meshes well with his personnel.

Mike Tomlin and Arthur Smith want to pound the run. It’s why they’ve invested so much into offensive lineman, and it’s why the spent a high pick on Kaleb Johnson who can tout a heavy workload between the tackles. If the Steelers can run the ball like they believe they can, then there’s no way that they finish as a bottom-five offense in the league.

Quarterback and wide receiver generate all the jersey sales, and the Steelers have just one player in those position groups that’s top 25 at his position (DK Metcalf). We can still dream of an Aaron Rodgers renaissance season where Metcalf finishes with 1,300 yards and 10 touchdowns, Calvin Austin III fully breaks out and Roman Wilson actually laces up his cleats and provides value in the slot. But it’s more likely that Steelers fans will be groaning on the couch as Chris Boswell lines up for his fifth field goal attempt of the day in the fourth quarter trailing 13-12.