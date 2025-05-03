Analyst: Kaleb Johnson ‘Could Immediately Post A 1,000-Yard Season’ With Steelers

The expectation going into the 2025 NFL Draft was that the Pittsburgh Steelers would take a running back. The question was, how high of a pick they would invest? They ended up taking Iowa RB Kaleb Johnson in the third round.

Johnson fits what the Steelers like in running backs. He’s a big back who loves contact and can also bite off chunks of yards. Ray Fittipaldo said that Johnson is “built for Arthur Smith’s offense.”

He’s not alone in his assessment, either. Bucky Brooks named the Steelers and Johnson as one of his 10 perfect player-team fits from the draft.

“The seamless transition from Iowa’s zone-based system to Pittsburgh’s downhill rushing attack could help Johnson hit the ground running in the pros,” wrote Brooks. “As a big back (6-foot-1, 224 pounds) with straight-line speed and a smooth running style, he patiently surveys the defense from behind the line until he spots a crack at the point of attack. With the Steelers’ fielding a massive offensive line specializing in bulldozing defenders off the ball, Johnson could immediately post a 1,000-yard season as the team’s new RB1.”

Head coach Mike Tomlin said that physicality was a big emphasis of this draft class. While that sentiment was largely focused on the defense, Kaleb Johnson certainly fits the bill on the offense. He’s talked about how big, physical running backs like Derrick Henry and Marshawn Lynch are influences on his game. But Johnson isn’t just a physical runner for pounding into the defensive front.

Steelers Depot’s Dave Bryan spent some time digging through the data on Johnson’s explosive runs during his college career. Johnson had plenty of explosive runs (20+ yards) in 2024. He had 21 of his 32 career explosive runs last season. He averaged 37.6 yards per explosive run in college, with nine runs covering at least 40 yards. On 15 of his explosive runs, he found the end zone.

Will Kaleb Johnson become a star in Pittsburgh? He has an opportunity to come in and play early. The Steelers’ top two running backs are Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell. The Steelers certainly like Warren for his combination of strength, pass-blocking ability and versatility. But with how much they want to run the ball, Johnson will get plenty of opportunities in 2025. Will that lead to a 1,000-yard rushing season? Only time will tell.