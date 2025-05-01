Analyst Gives Steelers C+ Offseason Grade, Dings Them For Uncertainty At QB

With the 2025 NFL Draft now in the books, most of the major events of the offseason are complete. There’s training camp in late July, and OTAs and minicamps before then, but for the most part, the Steelers’ roster is essentially filled out as the offseason starts to slow down.

Complete, except for one position of course. Unfortunately for the Steelers, it’s the most important position on the field. That is why Tyler Sullivan gives the Steelers’ offseason a grade just north of average.

“I almost want to give them an ‘incomplete’ here,” Sullivan said Thursday on CBS Sports HQ. “I’ll give them a C+ because overall I do like what they were able to do. They finally were able to find a wide receiver, trading for DK Metcalf, signing him to that massive contract, but overall, who’s throwing him the football? As much as I want to give them a higher grade, because I do like what they were able to do in certain aspects, I just can’t get excited about the Pittsburgh Steelers right now because I don’t know who’s going to be under center.”

This take is par for the course for how people have viewed the Steelers’ offseason. Sullivan mentions all the things he thinks the Steelers managed to do well, and that list isn’t short.

Pittsburgh had a massive lack of depth at wide receiver last year. It fixed that quickly this offseason, trading for DK Metcalf, and signing him to a five-year extension. At running back, the Steelers lost Najee Harris, but may have gotten a younger, more explosive version of him in third-round draft pick Kaleb Johnson.

On the defensive side of the ball, there were two areas the Steelers targeted heavily throughout the offseason. One was at cornerback where they brought in Darius Slay to start opposite Joey Porter Jr. Help at nickel corner was needed too, and Pittsburgh signed Brandin Echols in free agency and drafted Donte Kent in the seventh round. Both have experience in that role. There are also the multiple additions to the front seven via the draft, including Derrick Harmon, Jack Sawyer and Yahya Black.

Of course, the quarterback position is the overarching issue. However, if the Steelers’ draft choices told us anything, it’s that they expect Aaron Rodgers to eventually sign with them. If he does, most will view the Steelers’ offseason in a much more favorable light.

Even if he doesn’t, it’s not the end of the world. The Steelers have Mason Rudolph, who’s had success before albeit in small stints. At the very least, he has good weapons around him. A promising offensive line, with much more depth at receiver and running back is a solid situation for any QB to be in.

The Steelers have done a lot of good things this offseason. Unfortunately, until Rodgers signs, that dark cloud will continue to loom over it.