Analyst Believes Vikings Have ‘Competitive Advantage’ Over Steelers In Ireland Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers “host” the Minnesota Vikings in Dublin in Week 4, but one analyst believes the “road team” has the advantage. Michael Robinson of the NFL Network picked the Dublin game as his most intriguing international game. At the same time, he explained why he believes it favors the Vikings over the Steelers.

“I think the NFL is trying to see if a team can handle being overseas for multiple weeks and being able to handle the logistics of traveling and all of those things”, Robinson said. “And I actually think it’s a competitive advantage for Minnesota. They’re not losing any home games. They have eight home games this year, but these aren’t true ‘road’ games. I mean, they are road games, but it’s more of a neutral site”.

For context, the Vikings play the Steelers in Dublin in Week 4, then play the Browns in London Week 5. Both games are technically road games for them, though they are in neutral stadiums. Though Minnesota only has eight home games, it only play in an opponent’s home stadium seven times.

However, that’s not really specific to the Vikings’ game against the Steelers in Ireland. To that, Robinson said, “I look at this Dublin game, I look at the matchup up front, and I think the Vikings’ run game can come alive”. He added that the Steelers’ quarterback situation needs to “come alive” as well, which is hard to do when you don’t know who your quarterback is.

Coincidentally, the Steelers played the Vikings in their last international game in 2013. They trailed 34-17 with under 13 minutes to play before scoring the final 10 points to make the final score look at least somewhat palatable. Minnesota jumped out to a 10-0 lead within the first seven minutes.

The Steelers will have to familiarize themselves with international games as they turn into a regular occurrence. The NFL is already playing seven such games this season with plans to expand even further. Before long, more than half of the league will play internationally in any given season. As Michael Robinson mentioned, the Vikings are an experiment to see how a team handles back-to-back international games. Fortunately, for my geographically challenged American friends, Dublin and London are not so far apart, approximately a 90-minute flight. Of course, the Steelers don’t care what Minnesota does the week after they play.

In fact, the Steelers have a bye in Week 5 after they “host” the Vikings in Ireland. They didn’t ask the league for that early bye, but they’ll have it anyway. Perhaps it’s part of the NFL’s experiment in how to negotiate the logistics of overseas play. While the Vikings play overseas in consecutive weeks, the Steelers don’t play at all in the week after overseas play.