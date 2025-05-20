Analyst Believes DK Metcalf Isn’t An ‘Aaron Rodgers-Type Of Player’

This offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ splash move was trading for DK Metcalf. Metcalf has been one of the best wide receivers since entering the league in 2019. However, the rest of the Steelers’ receiver room is lacking, especially after they traded George Pickens. There’s also no telling who is going to be throwing the ball to Metcalf, although it seems likely Aaron Rodgers will eventually sign with the Steelers. The Athletic’s Derrik Klassen isn’t sure Metcalf and Rodgers will fit together well should they team up in 2025.
“I think what we’ve known about Aaron Rodgers for the past decade is he is very particular about the kinds of receivers he likes and the quality of receivers that he likes,” Klassen said Tuesday on The Athletic Football Show. “I think DK Metcalf is a good player.
“But some of the stuff that we’ve talked about with him, sometimes being in the wrong spot with routes, sometimes the way that he’ll go up for the ball, he just feels like, even if he’s a good player, a very not Aaron Rodgers-type of player.”
Rodgers does seem like a particular person. Over the years, he’s had several receivers he’s looked more comfortable with. Even after he left the Green Bay Packers for the New York Jets, he tried to bring some of those players along. They included Davante Adams, Randall Cobb, and Allen Lazard.
Also, Rodgers hasn’t been afraid to point out when his receivers make mistakes. Last year with Mike Williams provided a good example. In a game against the Buffalo Bills, Rodgers threw a deep pass to Williams on a potential game-winning drive. Unfortunately for the Jets, the end result was an interception.
After the game, Rodgers seemed to place some of the blame for that failure on Williams for not being in the right spot. That seemed to cause a little friction between the two.
While Metcalf is a spectacular player, route running is not the strongest part of his game. It’s just not how he wins. Much of Metcalf’s game is defined by his rare combination of size and athleticism. He also doesn’t have spectacular catch ability.
Therefore, it’s fair to wonder if Metcalf and Rodgers can form a great duo. However, the two worked out together this offseason. Rodgers also spoke very highly of Metcalf. While he might not be in the exact mold of receiver that Rodgers has had the most success with, that doesn’t mean they can’t fit together.
Although age and injuries have hampered Rodgers’ athleticism, his arm is still strong. Metcalf is a fantastic vertical threat. There aren’t many receivers like him, so it’s tough to say if Rodgers will or will not succeed with him.
Based on their interactions this offseason, Rodgers probably wouldn’t be upset with Metcalf as his No. 1 receiver. While Metcalf isn’t the cleanest receiver, if he and Rodgers can form a solid connection, then everything else should fall into place.