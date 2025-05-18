An Early Look At Steelers’ 2026 Competition For Drafting Quarterback

It’s no secret that the Pittsburgh Steelers were intentional about stockpiling 2026 draft capital. Omar Khan admitted that their free agent acquisitions this offseason were made with the comp pick formula in mind, and they also netted a third-round pick in the George Pickens trade. According to various insider reports, the Steelers are all-in on drafting a quarterback in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, which will be held in Pittsburgh for the first time in the modern era.

While it’s been touted as a potentially strong quarterback class, things can dramatically change in a year’s time. Just look at the 2022 and 2025 NFL Drafts as recent evidence that first-round talents at the position can be hard to come by.

With that said, the Steelers aren’t the only team that is seemingly positioning themselves to draft a quarterback early. Today, I wanted to take an early look at who their biggest competition might be and what kind of draft capital they are expected to have access to.

With four projected compensatory picks coming Pittsburgh’s way and the George Pickens trade, they are expected to have 12 total picks with seven of them coming inside the top 150 (compared to three in 2025).

Here are some of the biggest draft contenders at quarterback next year and the draft capital they currently have access to.

Cleveland Browns

Projected Picks: 9

First-Round Picks: 2



The Browns drafted two quarterbacks with Dillon Gabriel in the third round and Shedeur Sanders in the fifth, but neither pick screams franchise quarterback and Cleveland needs one badly. Kenny Pickett is also in the mix there, so I suppose one of the three could pan out, but the Browns’ draft capital suggests they could be looking to make a splash in 2026.

They are currently projected to have nine draft picks to work with, including a pair in the first round. Depending on whether Jacksonville actually improves this year and if the Browns remain one of the worst teams in the league, those first round picks could both end up in the top 10 selections.

The bottom line is, if the Browns want a quarterback, they might be impossible to compete with in terms of trading up to select the premium prospect.

The best-case scenario for the Steelers (in the draft) is one of the Browns’ many quarterbacks on the roster having a strong 2025 season.

Los Angeles Rams

Projected Picks: 10

First-Round Picks: 2

The Rams have been kicking the can down the road to maximize the end of Matthew Stafford’s career. They once again restructured his contract for 2025, but they seem to be on a year-to-year basis with him at 37 years old with a dubious injury history. Even if he plays in 2026, they probably need to start drafting the future of the position for a smooth transition.

They have eight projected picks to work with and five inside the top 150. They managed to secure a second first-round pick as the Atlanta Falcons traded back into the first round in 2025. Even if the Rams and Falcons both do well, it’ll be hard for the Steelers to compete with a pair of first rounders in a potential trade bidding scenario.

New Orleans Saints

Projected Picks: 7

First-Round Picks: 1

While they just drafted Tyler Shough in the second round, they are in the middle of a full-blown rebuild. I doubt they would pass on the chance of drafting a franchise quarterback if one was available to them. They should have plenty of data on Shough with Derek Carr announcing his retirement. If he does well, maybe they don’t pursue a quarterback.

They currently are projected to have seven picks and five inside the top 150. Depending how poorly their season goes, they could be working with a top-five pick and the windfall of draft value that comes with that.

New York Jets

Projected Picks: 9

First-Round Picks: 1

Justin Fields got a decent two-year contract with guarantees, but there is a new regime in town and the Jets ownership doesn’t exactly have a history of patience. There will be a sense of urgency in the building to get things right, and they wouldn’t hesitate to replace Fields if he has a mediocre 2025 season.

While they have nine picks, many of them come late in the draft and they are missing a third-round pick at the moment. They have only four picks to work with inside the top 150, but a poor season from Fields likely means a high pick in the first round. The best-case scenario for the Steelers, however painful it might be, is a solid season from Fields.

Indianapolis Colts

Projected Picks: 9

First-Round Picks: 1

Anthony Richardson is teetering on the edge of being a first-round bust and Daniel Jones isn’t likely to suddenly turn the corner on his career on his third team in the past year. With nine total picks, they should have roughly five picks inside the top 150.

Seattle Seahawks

Projected Picks: 6

First-Round Picks: 1

Sam Darnold’s three-year contract makes this less likely, but he doesn’t have a ton of guarantees outside of the first year. Keep in mind that he is essentially a one-year wonder with a very poor track record over the first six seasons of his career. Fortunately, the Seahawks don’t have draft capital to compete in this likely competitive market. Their best route to drafting a quarterback would be to have a very poor season.

Las Vegas Raiders

Projected Picks: 9

First-Round Picks: 1

A similar story to the Seahawks here with Geno Smith. The Raiders gave him a new contract through 2027, but the guarantees are heavily front-loaded. They are a team in transition and Tom Brady will be looking to help them identify and secure a future franchise quarterback now that he is part owner of the team.

They are currently projected to rival the Steelers with six picks inside the top 150.