‘Always Ways To Improve:’ Calvin Austin III Prepared To Step Up As Player And Leader

Calvin Austin III is facing a big season this year. In 2024, he took a nice step forward for the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, wide receiver was still a huge weakness for them last season. This year, they’re in a similar situation, with DK Metcalf as the obvious No. 1 with the depth behind him questionable. Austin seems likely to be the Steelers’ No. 2 receiver, and he gave some insight on what he felt made him better in 2024.

“Just having that confidence that, anytime I step on the field, no one can guard me,” Austin said Tuesday after the first day of OTAs via the team’s website. “Towards the end of the season, I really felt like that became my primary mission to show that when I step up on the field in man coverage.

“Obviously, with George [Pickens] out there, he had safety help. I feel disrespected getting in man. I just had to show that.”

Austin should find himself in favorable looks again this year. Metcalf presents a similar threat to Pickens. He’s a big-bodied receiver who stretches the field vertically. Austin, as a smaller player mostly operating out of the slot, should find himself receiving less attention from defenses.

He took advantage of that last season, putting up 36 catches for 548 yards and four touchdowns. With the ball in his hands, Austin showcased his phenomenal speed. However, that isn’t really production befitting a No. 2 receiver.

Therefore, Austin likely needs to take another step forward in 2025. He seems ready to make a jump in all aspects of the game, outlining all the ways he wants to improve this season.

“Yards, better blocking, better routes, better everything,” Austin said. “Ways of being a better leader on the team in the receiver room. There’s just, in all aspects, there’s always ways to improve.”

At the moment, the Steelers have several receivers who have been in the NFL longer than Austin. However, in terms of playing in Pittsburgh, Austin is the elder statesman. Drafted in 2022, Austin only has two seasons under his belt thanks to an injury he suffered during his rookie year. However, since getting healthy, he’s continued to ascend.

Going into a contract year, Austin has a chance to prove his worth to the Steelers. If he continues to improve, he could earn a nice payday. His contributions in the locker room could be just as important as they are on the field, too. While Metcalf might be better and Robert Woods might be far more experienced, Austin can help the Steelers’ new pass catchers settle in. Leadership is very valuable in the NFL.