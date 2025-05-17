‘Always Thought He Was A Good Player’: Nick Herbig Sees Kaleb Johnson Having Biggest Impact Among Rookies

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2025 draft class has some real promise, promise that has some players on the team fired up to see what the new, young pieces can do in the Black and Gold.
For third-year outside linebacker Nick Herbig, he’s most excited to see what fellow Big Ten product and Iowa rookie running back Kaleb Johnson can do. Appearing on the “Not Just Football with Cam Heyward” podcast earlier in the week, Herbig cited Johnson— who was a third-round pick at No. 83 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft— as the rookie he believes will have the biggest impact for the Steelers this season.
That’s in part because Herbig is familiar with Johnson, having played against him in college.
“I think the running back we drafted, Kaleb Johnson, ’cause I played him in college at Iowa, and I always thought he was a good player,” Herbig said of Johnson and why he believes he’ll have the biggest impact, according to video via the show’s YouTube page. “And I think that just adds depth to our running back room already, ’cause we already have Jaylen [Warren] and Kenny Gainwell, and I think those are two great running backs.
“And I think Kaleb can provide that different aspect to our room.”
Johnson is a player who is already generating some Rookie of the Year buzz, with many calling him the best fit among all rookie running backs in the 2025 NFL Draft class.
It’s hard not to see that being the case, as Johnson thrived in a zone scheme at Iowa and now steps into Pittsburgh, where offensive coordinator Arthur Smith likes to run a zone scheme, too. The team should feature more of it this season after not utilizing it as much last season due to personnel.
With the fit in the scheme and the opportunity in Pittsburgh, Johnson should be able to produce right away and make an impact for the Steelers as that big-bodied running back that just looks like a Pittsburgh Steeler.
Herbig knows all too well about him.
During the 2022 season at Wisconsin, Herbig and the Badgers kept Johnson in check in the November 11, 2022, matchup in Madison. Johnson rushed for just 57 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. But the Hawkeyes got the last laugh over the Badgers, winning 24-10.
Herbig then moved on to the NFL for the 2023 season, but Johnson didn’t have much success against Wisconsin in 2023, either, rushing for just 35 yards on 17 carries in a 15-6 win. Finally, though, last season, Johnson busted out in a big way against the Badgers, rushing for 135 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries in a 42-10 blowout win for the Hawkeyes.
The Steelers’ young pass rusher kept a close eye on his Badgers and saw what Johnson did to his beloved program last season. Couple that with the experience playing against him in 2022, and Herbig envisions big things for the rookie running back right away in a deep running back room with Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell.
If he can produce right away, look out. The Steelers’ rushing attack could be quite good, which would be a real problem for defenses to try and deal with.
Check out the full episode of “Not Just Football with Cam Heyward” below.