Adam Schein: ‘Guarantee’ Steelers Have Losing Season, Predicts 5-6 Wins

With the Pittsburgh Steelers’ schedule now released, some fans and analysts are trying to predict how many wins the team will earn in 2025. As most fans are likely aware of, Mike Tomlin has never had a losing season. Will this be the year that changes? Because of the Steelers’ quarterback situation, it could happen. Analyst Adam Schein thinks that Tomlin’s streak will finally come to an end this year.

“We’re gonna predict it again,” Schein said Thursday on Mad Dog Sports Radio. “One of these years, we’re gonna be right. Mike Tomlin is gonna have a losing record this year. I guarantee this is the year. They are worse at quarterback, they don’t have a quarterback, worse at receiver, worse at running back. Schedule is difficult.”

"Mike Tomlin is going to have a losing record this year!"@AdamSchein guarantees this is finally the year the Pittsburgh Steelers finish under .500. 🔗 https://t.co/jP0HFpEWEm pic.twitter.com/hn7Jl0zzcY — Mad Dog Sports Radio (@MadDogRadio) May 15, 2025

It wouldn’t be shocking to see the Steelers finally finish with a losing record this year. Part of that is because of their uncertainty under center. Mason Rudolph is a fine player, but he’s probably better suited to be a backup. Right now, he’s Pittsburgh’s starter. Over the course of an entire season, can he lead them to at least nine wins? That’s doubtful.

However, the elephant in the room cannot be ignored. Aaron Rodgers is still a free agent, and it seems likely that he’ll sign with the Steelers. In that case, they look like a much better team. Father Time is catching Rodgers, but he still looked like a decent player at times last year.

In a separate appearance, Schein went into more depth about how he thinks the Steelers will do this year.

“I think Pittsburgh, realistically, is going to start the season with losses galore,” Schein said Thursday on VSiN Live. “At the Jets, loss. Seattle at home, loss. New England, I love the Patriots there. Minnesota, loss. Browns, wouldn’t be surprised, if Mason Rudolph is the quarterback, if that’s a loss.

“Cincinnati, loss. Green Bay, loss. Chargers, loss. Bengals, loss. Bears, loss. Bills, loss. Ravens, loss. Lions, loss. Ravens, loss. I mean, this is gonna be a five, six-win football team.”

"Pittsburgh's under is going to hit this year!"@AdamSchein breaks down the Pittsburgh Steelers 2025 schedule release and gives his take on why he thinks the team will go under 8.5 wins For more visit https://t.co/RIHLBl4n3L pic.twitter.com/GBCodGnAg4 — VSiN (@VSiNLive) May 15, 2025

The Steelers haven’t finished with a losing record since 2003. That record predates Tomlin. In 2003, they went 6-10. Pittsburgh hasn’t finished with fewer than six wins since the 1988 season. Saying they could have a losing record is one thing, but predicting them to collapse that badly is bold.

Even if the Steelers start Rudolph, they still might not be that bad. Look at some of the teams Tomlin has coached to non-losing seasons. In 2019, Ben Roethlisberger was lost for the season in Week 2. Despite that, the Steelers found a way to go 8-8. In 2013, Pittsburgh started the year 0-4. Somehow, they managed to finish at 8-8.

No matter what, Tomlin has found ways to motivate his team to win games. Perhaps that will change this year. However, that feels unlikely, especially if they get Rodgers. The Steelers have done more with less at quarterback.

Tomlin’s streak could break this year. Right now, that’s probably more likely than Pittsburgh winning the Super Bowl. However, there are reasons to believe in the Steelers. Their defense should be excellent again, and their offense has a nice group of young talent. People thought Tomlin’s Steelers would have a losing season last year, too, and look how that turned out.