Acho Needs Aaron Rodgers To ‘Show Up,’ Work With O-Line To Survive Season

They should add a picture of the Pittsburgh Steelers logo next to the word “patience” in the dictionary. The Steelers have been about as patient as possible with Aaron Rodgers, while making their interest in the veteran quarterback clear.

Offseason practices haven’t started yet, so Rodgers hasn’t missed any actual time on the field. However, Organized Team Activities (OTAs) aren’t that far away either. With that in mind, if Rodgers is going to play for the Steelers in 2025, they’d better hope that decision comes in the next couple of weeks, FOX Sports’ Emmanuel Acho said Tuesday.

“Not only get on the same page with the receivers,” Acho said on The Facility. “If Rodgers doesn’t get on the same communication page as the offensive line, he’s not even going to make it through the season for us to talk about. So, I need Rodgers to show up, so at least we can see how dangerous they actually have the potential to be, if at all.”

Even if Rodgers was injured, The Facility would probably find a way to talk about him. In all seriousness, though, the point Acho makes is a fair one. Rodgers is 41 and has a major Achilles injury not that far behind him in the rearview mirror. To say he’s immobile at this stage of his career is far from a hot take.

During the 2024 season, Rodgers was sacked 40 times, which comes out to 6.41 percent of all his drop backs. Forty sacks aren’t especially high and were 12th most in the NFL last season, slotting him just behind Will Levis and Baker Mayfield. However, his sack percentage did jump. Disregarding the 2023 season in which he only played a couple snaps, Rodgers’ 2024 sack rate of 6.41 percent was the highest he’s had since 2018.

The Steelers’ offensive line should inspire confidence in fans for the future. For 2025, there could be some growing pains.

Zach Frazier looked about as good as he possibly could have in his rookie year, so there’s no worry at center. Mason McCormick played surprisingly well in 2024 and will hold down the right guard spot. The Steelers know what they’re getting in Isaac Seumalo at left guard as well.

The tackle spots are where some inconsistencies could lie. Broderick Jones has shown glimpses of his immense potential, but not consistently enough. The Steelers hope that by moving him back to left tackle in 2025, some of that consistency will come. Pittsburgh has high expectations for Troy Fautanu at right tackle as well. Still, he’s got just one game of NFL experience under his belt. He could have a great year, but some growing pains wouldn’t come as a surprise.

All things considered, Rodgers is fine now. He hasn’t missed any time with the team due to his hesitancy to sign. However, OTAs begin on May 27. If he’s not on the Steelers’ roster by then, it might be time to start asking questions.