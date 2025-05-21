Aaron Rodgers Would Have ‘More Freedom’ Than Russell Wilson With Steelers, Batko Believes

As the Steelers wait on Aaron Rodgers, the debate already rages over how he would function in Arthur Smith’s offense. According to reports this offseason, the team limited Russell Wilson’s control over certain aspects of the offense. Considering his veteran status and Super Bowl resume, that raised some significant questions.

Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette doesn’t think the Steelers would operate like that at all with Aaron Rodgers. Quite the contrary, in fact, by his reckoning. Asked during a recent chat if he believed the future Hall of Famers would have more freedom or more handcuffing, he was pretty clear in his position.

“More freedom” for Aaron Rodgers if he signs with the Steelers compared to recent years, he wrote. “I think that’s a lot of why Tomlin is attracted to Rodgers in the first place. He’s probably the best of a lot of cheap options in terms of his mastery of the game combined with the ability to still do some of what he used to physically. If he’s getting them in and out of the right plays pre-snap, it could be a boost to the run game, as well. So we’ll see”.

A week before the Steelers open OTAs, they still don’t have Aaron Rodgers under contract. What we don’t know is what the Steelers do or do not know about Rodgers’ intentions. Do they have some kind of informal understanding, or any kind of timeline? The answer changes depending on who you ask, so speculating is a waste of time, because nobody really knows.

Earlier this offseason, when addressing his connection with the Steelers, Rodgers admitted that matters in his personal life were taking precedence. There is speculation that he recently had a secret marriage, evidently spotted wearing what appeared to be a wedding ring. Whether there’s any truth to that, the point is his personal life is his current priority.

But when or if the Steelers become his priority, will they hand Aaron Rodgers the keys and let him drive? Even in a diminished state near the end of his career, it would seem odd not to. After all, arguably his greatest quality at this point in his career is his football acumen.

If the Steelers are not going to let Rodgers assay the field and make decisions, then why would they bother? And quite honestly, I don’t think that would be the case. We all know about the mental games he and Mike Tomlin have played when facing each other. Tomlin obviously respects what Rodgers brings to the table above the neck.

And beyond that, Pittsburgh likely feels more secure with where the offense is right now and less averse to risk. Part of the reason they wanted to exercise greater control in recent years is because they felt they had such a small margin for error. The Steelers now see Aaron Rodgers as the potential cherry on top of a reconstructed offense, which is why they’re willing to wait it out.