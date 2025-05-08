Aaron Rodgers ‘Probably Okay’ With Steelers Shipping George Pickens, Believes Fittipaldo

Should Aaron Rodgers sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers, he won’t be throwing to George Pickens. Is that addition by subtraction or just plain subtraction? No one but Rodgers can answer that but beat writer Ray Fittipaldo believes the move won’t dissuade Rodgers from coming to Pittsburgh.

“Aaron Rodgers likes detail with his receivers. He likes his receivers to run patterns a certain way…I think he’s probably okay with it,” Fittipaldo told 93.7 The Fan’s Andrew Fillipponi and Chris Mueller Thursday evening.

Pre and post-snap, Rodgers carries a high standard and eye for detail. It’s a large reason why rookie receivers have struggled to produce with him and even when veterans make errors, as Mike Williams did not running the “red line” that led to a game-ending interception, Rodgers has no problem calling them out.

For all of Pickens’ talent, he wasn’t the most nuanced, technical, or consistent route runner. Effort was an issue on plays where he wasn’t the primary target. Mixing Rodgers and Pickens could be oil and water, volatility that could hurt the locker room.

There’s no indication Rodgers was the explicit reason why Pickens was traded. Those reasons are clear. He wasn’t coming back in 2026 and he was too much of a headache to justify rostering another season. Still, it doesn’t solve the dilemma of replacing Pickens’ talent and big-play ability in an offseason where GM Omar Khan explicitly stated the need to add more playmakers.

Pickens’ exit could open the door for Rodgers to get his band back together.

“Don’t be surprised if the Steelers try to go get somebody who has a history with Aaron Rodgers,” Fittipaldo said. “And I wouldn’t expect that before Aaron signs, but I think after it becomes official he does sign. There are guys who played with him, with the Jets, with the Packers, who might be available.”

Such names include New York’s Allen Lazard and Green Bay’s Romeo Doubs. Lazard is the most likely to be traded but Doubs is also a plausible candidate for the right price. Both free agents after the season, neither will cost much. But an answer from Rodgers is the first step.