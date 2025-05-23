Aaron Rodgers ‘Might Wait’ Until Minicamp To ‘Make It Official’ With Steelers, Beat Writer Says

The Pittsburgh Steelers begin OTAs next week, and there are no signs of Aaron Rodgers signing in the near future. That could change at any moment, granted, and many think that it will. While he may not show up for OTAs, Steelers beat reporters seem to think he will be here by minicamp.

“It now appears the Aaron Rodgers saga is at long last approaching its final twists and turns”, Mike Prisuta wrote for Pittsburgh Magazine. He referenced Packers HC Matt LaFleur expressing confidence he would sign, potentially soon. “I’m guessing others around the NFL are sharing a similar sentiment”, Prisuta wrote. “I also suspect Rodgers might wait until as late as the opening of Mandatory Veteran Minicamp on June 10 to make it official”.

The Steelers have had an offer on the table for Aaron Rodgers for well over a month. Many believe, however, that he expressed to them his intention to take his time. He has also stated that publicly, while also throwing the idea of retirement out there.

More recently, Rodgers revealed that issues in his personal life he previously referenced involve individuals close to him who are battling cancer. As a free agent not under contract, he has taken advantage of the freedom to be there for them, presumably.

With actual football activities set to begin, however, we are reaching a critical juncture. OTAs are voluntary, and teams are even choosing to cut down on how many they run. The Steelers are among them, opting for only six out of 10. It seems as though nobody expects Aaron Rodgers to be on hand for any of them, though.

Prisuta isn’t the only Steelers reporter who believes Rodgers will show up by minicamp, though. Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette also said he expects Rodgers would be there by then. Rodgers does—or doesn’t do—a lot of things that defy expectations, though. Indeed, he plays into this notion that he is an enigma—which is the name of a documentary about him. He is a very special and unique snowflake, indeed, and nobody understands him, just like the rest of us.

The only special the Steelers are concerned with from Rodgers, though, is on the field. Not that they expect him to return to MVP form, but they believe he can still win them games. That is why they have been willing to wait, otherwise content to move forward with Mason Rudolph.

While he would be new to the Steelers, Aaron Rodgers has decades of NFL experience. He already met with the organization, including OC Arthur Smith, for an extended period of time. I’m sure, if he opts to sign, he knows what he is getting into, and will get up and running quickly.