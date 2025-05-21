Aaron Rodgers Hints At Reason For NFL Decision Delay In New Interview

For the second time this offseason, Aaron Rodgers is speaking. This time, he’s saying far less about football than he did on The Pat McAfee Show in mid-April. Rodgers joined Joe Rogan and his Joe Rogan Experience podcast for an episode that aired Wednesday. Their three-hour discussion didn’t bring up the Pittsburgh Steelers or Rodgers’ NFL future. But it offered a small hint into one of the personal issues that could be delaying Rodgers from deciding on his 2025 plans.

At the two-hour and 47-minute mark in the interview in a discussion with Rogan about medicine, Rodgers shared he’s had close friends battle serious illness.

“I’ve figured it out during the last year when I’ve been in the weeds with these people who are close to me that have cancer,” Rodgers began telling Rogan at Rogan’s recording studio in Texas.

The conversation moved on from there with Rodgers critical of those who reject non-conventional methods of treatment, claiming he knows people who have been “raided” and faced “lawsuits” over it.

Rogan didn’t follow up over if those are some of the reasons why Rodgers has yet to make a decision on his NFL future. In Rodgers’ interview with McAfee, he said a key reason for his delay was for personal reasons.

“I’m in a serious relationship,” Rodgers told McAfee on April 17. “I have off the field stuff going on that requires my attention. I have personal commitments I have made. I have a couple people in my inner, inner circle who are really battling some difficult stuff. So I have a lot of things that are taking my attention and have beginning in January away from football. That’s where I’ve been focusing most of my attention on.”

Speculation swirled at the Kentucky Derby when Aaron Rodgers was spotted wearing a ring, suggesting he has gotten engaged or married. His comments on McAfee’s show are consistent with what he told Rogan. And while there could be multiple personal reasons for his delay, along with Rodgers being a free agent who has no current obligations to any team, it appears friends who are fighting cancer is one explanation for the personal issues Rodgers is processing.

Recent reports from local and national reporters indicate the Steelers remain in contact with Rodgers and believe he will sign with Pittsburgh. However, there’s been no clarity on what that news could come. Some inside Pittsburgh’s building reportedly don’t believe it matters when Rodgers signs.

Pittsburgh begins its OTA sessions May 27. Voluntary anyway and with Rodgers not under contract, he has no obligation to attend. The Steelers’ mandatory mini-camp runs from June 10-12. There has been an increasing belief a decision will come soon and Pittsburgh likely wants to know Rodgers’ future before spring workouts are over. Perhaps Rodgers will announce something shortly.

But based on the interview, he offered no hints for a timetable and only a brief window into what he’s been dealing with that’s caused a two-month (and counting) wait.