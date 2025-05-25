Aaron Rodgers Confirms He Won’t Play For Saints In 2025

The Pittsburgh Steelers have long been thought to be the only remaining suitor for free agent QB Aaron Rodgers, but after an injury to QB Derek Carr that ultimately resulted in his retirement, the New Orleans Saints have seemed like a long-shot option. But even if the Saints wanted Rodgers, Rodgers isn’t going to play for them. In an interview posted to Michael Francis Seander’s YouTube channel, Rodgers shut down the idea of playing for New Orleans.

“No. That’s the answer. I’ve played there a couple times, but no, I’m too old,” he said. “I don’t want to live in Louisiana. Sorry.”

A New Orleans-Rodgers pairing wouldn’t make a lot of sense. The Saints aren’t expected to be a contender and selected QB Tyler Shough in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Meanwhile, Rodgers is 41 years old and may only have one season left in him. He’s not good enough to help the Saints contend this season, and it doesn’t seem as if the Saints have any interest in bringing him in, either.

Pittsburgh represents a team that could make the playoffs and help Rodgers end his career on a better note than a 5-12 letdown of a season with the New York Jets. While Pittsburgh is still flawed and doesn’t look like a Super Bowl contender, there’s enough talent on the roster to make the postseason and potentially win a game in the playoffs. It’s a logical destination for Rodgers, and the Steelers haven’t looked to add a surefire starter at any point in the offseason.

Rodgers likely doesn’t want to spend the last year or two of his career toiling somewhere where he doesn’t have a chance of winning, and he doesn’t seem too keen on the idea of living in Louisiana, either. Pittsburgh is seemingly more appealing, with him hinting on the same podcast that he could wind up signing with the Steelers for 2025.

The question at this point is, if it comes to fruition, will Rodgers sign before OTAs (which seems unlikely given they begin on Tuesday) or will he wait until mandatory minicamp, which begins on June 10. Waiting any further could leave serious doubts about if Rodgers is going to play next season. There’s been enough smoke between him and the Steelers that it would be a surprise if he ended up signing elsewhere, and it really seems as if his choices right now are the Steelers or retirement, especially with New Orleans completely ruled out.