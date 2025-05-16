2025 Steelers Offseason Report: Getting To Know DB D’Shawn Jamison

As we’ve done in previous years, we’re taking a look at those Pittsburgh Steelers under Future contracts for the 2025 offseason — the ones who spent most of, if not the entire year, on the practice squad — and what we can expect from them during training camp and (hopefully) into the regular season. Today, an outlook on DB D’Shawn Jamison.

D’Shawn Jamison/CB Texas – 5092, 184 pounds

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ nickel reps are more settled this offseason than ones before, a bad sign for a player like Jamison already facing long odds. But there still isn’t much guaranteed, either. Beanie Bishop Jr. is only in his second year. Brandin Echols is a better outside corner than slot option. Donte Kent is a seventh-round rookie. So why not throw Jamison into the mix?

In five seasons at Texas, Jamison’s production was solid. He recorded 139 tackles (seven for a loss) with 17 pass breakups and six interceptions, including a pick-six to open the 2022 season, his final year, in a blowout win over UL-Monroe. He began his college career playing wideout before flipping to cornerback as a sophomore and his ball skills shined through defensively.

Despite his numbers at a big-time school, Jamison couldn’t catch a Combine invite. Working out at his Pro Day, most of his testing was wholly average: a 4.51 40-yard-dash, a 33-inch vertical, a 10’3″ broad. His agility times, however, were impressive, especially his 6.74 three-cone.

Undrafted in 2023, he latched on with the San Francisco 49ers. Waived at cutdowns, Jamison was immediately scooped up by the Carolina Panthers. He logged appeared in 15 games as a rookie with one start. It wasn’t ideal for a rookie to play so much but the Panthers slogged their way to a two-win season. Bad for head coach Frank Reich, fired midway through his first year, but good for young guys like Jamison to maximize reps.

Still, Jamison played more special teams snaps (155) than defensive ones (107) his rookie year. In 2024 under the Panthers’ new regime and retooled roster, he was cut during final cutdowns.

Pittsburgh provided a soft landing two weeks later, signing him to its practice squad in mid-September, replacing training camp add Zyon Gilbert. Jamison did well to stick the rest of the year, seeing scout team and practice reps but never earning a 53-man roster call-up. He signed a Futures deal after the season.

He’ll fight to return to the field in 2025. With the Panthers, he primarily played outside corner. But even knowing there will be third- and fourth-string pairings in the summer, Jamison may feel the squeeze on the outside. Darius Slay, Joey Porter Jr., Cory Trice, James Pierre, Brandin Echols (to some degree), and others will log time there. Perhaps Jamison will bounce between slot and outside, maximizing versatility and value.

Making the 53 will be tough. D’Shawn Jamison will do well with another lap on the practice squad where another year with the team could open the door to be elevated should injuries strike midseason. He’ll benefit from his NFL experience and comfort in his third season in the league.