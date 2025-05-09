2025 Rookie Minicamp Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday, and I hope yinz are doing well.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will hit the field this weekend, holding their rookie minicamp as the team’s first practices of the 2025 season. The Steelers’ rookies, tryouts and select first-year players will practice Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

It’ll be the first chance to see the draft class in uniform and the first glimpses of what they can offer the team. We’ll also hear from first-round pick DL Derrick Harmon, who did not hold an in-person media session due to the death of his mother.

Of course, the big news of the week was Pittsburgh trading WR George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys for a 2026 third-round pick and 2027 Day Three pick swap. It’s a major move and opens a hole at starting receiver opposite DK Metcalf. How the Steelers fill that void remains to be seen.

We figure to hear from Mike Tomlin in his first comments about the decision to make the move. Reportedly, he was the catalyst for the trade.

Exiting rookie minicamp, we’ll see if the team signs any tryout players to the handful of open roster spots. It’s been common for the Steelers to sign 1-3 names to the 90-man roster.

As always, we’re here with you throughout the weekend with whatever news comes through the wire.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – On a scale of 1-10, grade how happy you are with the George Pickens trade?

2 – Name one WR, either free agent or trade target, you’d like to see the Steelers pursue to replace George Pickens.

3 – How many tryout players will Pittsburgh sign out of rookie minicamp?

4 – Will Aaron Rodgers sign with the Steelers by May 27th, the start of OTAs?

5 – Which RB gets more 2025 touches – Jaylen Warren or Kaleb Johnson?

Recap of 2025 First May Weekend Friday Night Five Questions

Question 1: Overall, Steelers Depot respondents very happy with the players Pittsburgh selected in the draft. Respondent Wes said, “Didn’t know much about some of these guys this year, but when I saw the positions we picked, I was already quite happy. I gave us an A-. However, after watching a lot of game film and interviews with the players, I bumped it up just a bit to a solid A. (Hopefully an A+ after seeing them in NFL action.)” Respondents gave an 8.0 on the Steelers Draft Satisfaction Scale.

Question 2: Usually, Steelers Depot respondents share a lot of different opinions when it comes to the Black and Gold. But this question brought everyone together on a rare unanimity platform. All 21 respondents preferred the Steelers drafting QB Will Howard in the sixth round over selecting Shedeur Sanders in the fourth or fifth. Ralph Neeley strongly stated, “Howard do you even dare to posit that question AK? The answer is Will all day (and all of the night).”

Question 3: Respondents named four of Pittsburgh’s seven picks as the best value. Three believe DT Derrick Harmon talented enough to be a top-10 pick. Four loved that OLB Jack Sawyer remained available in the fourth round. But Kaleb Johnson and Will Howard tied with seven votes apiece. Lucky Beagle gave conditional support to Kaleb Johnson. “Johnson, provided he is the starter (gets most of the carries anyways)!” Conversely, yours truly went with Howar “… if he emerges as a future starter.”

Question 4: Respondents predict Roman Wilson will have more receptions than Robert Woods by a 15 to 6 margin. Chris92021 went with Wilson because “… that kid will prove why he was a 3rd round pick. Kid can get open.”

Question 5: I imagine opinions may change with the news of the Pickens trade. But respondents identified cornerback as the biggest need in 2026 aside from quarterback. As WeWantDaTruth said, “… not sold on JPJ’s long term future and Slay is no spring chicken; not much quality depth behind these two.” But Banastre Tarleton anticipated a move. He said, “WR. With Pickens leaving, we will be back to a 2024 WR room with no clear number 2.”

Here are the consensus answers of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Steelers Draft Happiness Scale Prefer Sanders or Howard? Best Value Pick Wilson or Woods more Receptions 2026 Biggest Need Not QB SD Consensus 8.0 Will Howard Tie – Johnson and Howard Roman Wilson CB Correct Answers Your Call TBD TBD TBD TBD

Thanks for responding to the Friday Night Five Questions.