2025 OTA Eve Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday, and I hope yinz are doing well.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will hit the practice field next week with the start of the team’s 2025 Organized Team Activities (OTAs). Three practices will be held Tuesday through Thursday with another set of three sessions the following week. While voluntary, they are generally well attended. It’ll be the first chance to hear from the entire roster on the Steelers’ busy offseason moves and, of course, the players’ thoughts on the looming Aaron Rodgers’ decision.

While the NFL world continues waiting on Rodgers, he offered a tiny window into potential personal issues that have caused his two-month delay. Appearing on Joe Rogan’s podcast, Rodgers referenced people close to him battling cancer over the past year. With workouts on the horizon, the Steelers likely want an answer soon from Rodgers, though one report indicates the team doesn’t think it matters when he arrives.

Pittsburgh made an offensive line swap this week, waiving OG Lecitus Smith and signing iOL Nick Broeker. Broeker will look to stick as the eighth or ninth offensive lineman on the 53-man roster.

The Steelers also locked up the final piece of their rookie class, signing first-round pick DL Derrick Harmon to his rookie deal. It’s a fully guaranteed four-year contract with a fifth-year option.

As always, we’re here with you throughout the weekend with whatever news comes through the wire.

1 – Other than WR DK Metcalf, who was the Steelers’ best 2025 offseason addition (sign, trade, or draft pick)?

2 – Pittsburgh has ranked in the 20s in red-zone production four-straight years. What is a realistic goal for 2025: Top 5, Top 10, Top 16, or in the 20s again?

3 – NT Keeanu Benton has two sacks in two seasons. How many sacks will he have in 2025?

4 – Which RB catches more passes this year – Kaleb Johnson or Kenneth Gainwell?

5 – Which Browns QB will the Steelers face in Week 6: Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, or Shedeur Sanders?

Recap of 2025 Schedule Release Weekend Friday Night Five Questions

Question 1: Steelers Depot respondents like Pittsburgh’s matchup with Minnesota in the Ireland game by a 14-3 margin. Bung said, “At this point in the season I’m excited about any actual Steelers football…if they were playing the Southeast High School Spartans I’d be giddy.” But Chris92021 was among the naysayers: “No. I am fundamentally against playing regular-season games in non-NFL home stadiums.”

Question 2: Depot respondents were an average 5.5 on the happiness scale for the Steelers’ season opener against the Jets. Paul P said, “The Jets are as bad as the Browns! I don’t see Fields becoming Broadway Joe. 5 because this is a game Pittsburgh should win, but they usually lose these match ups….”

Question 3: Kaleb Johnson will gain more yards than Najee Harris, according to 15 of 19 respondents. Banastre Tarleton says, “Both will be splitting carries, but I believe Johnson will gain share throughout the season while Najee will lose carries to a more efficient and explosive rookie in SD (L.A. Chargers first-round pick Omarion Hampton).”

Question 4: Respondents are more comfortable starting WR Calvin Austin III over Roman Wilson by a 13-3 margin. The majority agreed with the Ascension, who stated, “I’ll take the guy who has NFL experience. Austin.”

Question 5: Cordarrelle Patterson will be on the roster when the Steelers report to training camp in July, 15 of 19 respondents agreed. But the question is whether he makes the 53-man roster. Ted Webb said, “For some oddly reason yes as of now he’s like RB 4 maybe in case someone gets injured, but he definitely won’t make it thru camp.”

Here are the consensus answers of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Like Ireland Vikings Matchup Jets Opener Happiness Scale Kaleb Johnson or Najee Harris More 2025 Yards Start Calvin Austin III or Roman Wilson? Cordarrelle on Camp Roster in July SD Consensus Yes 5.5 Kaleb Johnson Calvin Austin Yes Correct Answers Your Call Your Call TBD TBD TBD

Thanks for responding to the Friday Night Five Questions.