‘Your Son Just Got Drafted:’ Derrick Harmon Heads To Hospital To Tell His Mother The News

For Derrick Harmon, Thursday night is one of the happiest and most somber days of his life. Drafted in the first round by the Pittsburgh Steelers, the trip he’ll take before flying to Pittsburgh is the hospital. Harmon’s mother, Tiffany Saine, has battled health problems throughout her life, including suffering a stroke when Harmon was a freshman at Michigan State.
Speaking to reporters in his post-pick interview with the media, he indicated that she’s in a nearby hospital on life support.
A Detroit native, Harmon stayed local and committed to Michigan State in part due to staying close to his mother. Transferring for Oregon for the 2024 season was a big adjustment but one that paid off, Harmon becoming a starter for the Ducks’ defense and having a career year.
He used a portion of his NIL money to support his mother, buying her a wheelchair-accessible van. The Big Ten produced a feature piece on him during the season, profiling the special bond between Harmon and his mother.
Hours before the draft kicked off, Harmon shared this photo of him and his mother, captioned in part with “This is all for you!!”
While the Steelers got a talented defensive lineman who fits the organization’s DNA and can fortify the team’s front lines, they also got a high-character person who has consistently placed family first. When it comes to the NFL draft, teams don’t just football players. They draft people. Pittsburgh got a good one there, too.