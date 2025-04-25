‘Your Son Just Got Drafted:’ Derrick Harmon Heads To Hospital To Tell His Mother The News

For Derrick Harmon, Thursday night is one of the happiest and most somber days of his life. Drafted in the first round by the Pittsburgh Steelers, the trip he’ll take before flying to Pittsburgh is the hospital. Harmon’s mother, Tiffany Saine, has battled health problems throughout her life, including suffering a stroke when Harmon was a freshman at Michigan State.

Speaking to reporters in his post-pick interview with the media, he indicated that she’s in a nearby hospital on life support.

Poignant words right now from Steelers first-rounder Derrick Harmon. As soon as he hangs up with media here in Pittsburgh, he's going to head to the hospital to tell his mom "your son just got drafted." — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) April 25, 2025

A Detroit native, Harmon stayed local and committed to Michigan State in part due to staying close to his mother. Transferring for Oregon for the 2024 season was a big adjustment but one that paid off, Harmon becoming a starter for the Ducks’ defense and having a career year.

He used a portion of his NIL money to support his mother, buying her a wheelchair-accessible van. The Big Ten produced a feature piece on him during the season, profiling the special bond between Harmon and his mother.

"She's my everything." Derrick Harmon's mother, Tiffany Saine, suffered a stroke in 2022 that paralyzed her left side.@BTNJourney profiles the former Michigan State DL's tough decision to leave home and transfer to @oregonfootball. #B1GFootball pic.twitter.com/QsSspME9Hq — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 31, 2024

Hours before the draft kicked off, Harmon shared this photo of him and his mother, captioned in part with “This is all for you!!”

Derrick Harmon's mother Tiffany has battled health issues throughout her life, including suffering a stroke when Harmon was a freshman. He shared this photo and message with his mom earlier today. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/qrfuezXPxK — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) April 25, 2025

While the Steelers got a talented defensive lineman who fits the organization’s DNA and can fortify the team’s front lines, they also got a high-character person who has consistently placed family first. When it comes to the NFL draft, teams don’t just football players. They draft people. Pittsburgh got a good one there, too.