Would Steelers Really Wait For Aaron Rodgers Until Training Camp?

Would the Steelers really wait for Aaron Rodgers until training camp to sign?

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to sit around and wait for Aaron Rodgers, but how long are they prepared to wait? HC Mike Tomlin wasn’t intentionally setting a deadline, but by way of dismissing a timeline, he said that training camp was a “drop dead date”. What he meant by that was that they were prepared to wait for the long haul.

But does their patience come with caveats? We don’t know definitively, for example, if the Steelers will be more inclined to be aggressive in the draft at quarterback if Aaron Rodgers isn’t under contract by then. And sitting here right now, it certainly doesn’t appear likely he will be.

The answer to the question must at least partially hinge upon what happens in the draft. If the Steelers draft a first-round quarterback, they would likely have less patience for Rodgers. Doing so would also put them in a position of greater strength, and could apply more pressure on him.

There is no clear, definitive reason that Rodgers hasn’t signed with the Steelers already, assuming he has any intention to. We don’t actually know that he does, despite various reporters attempting to speculate it into reality. As recently as yesterday, we have heard that the Steelers have “no idea” whether he plans to sign with them.

At a certain point, a basic level of organizational respect has to come in play, too. Aaron Rodgers is embarrassing the Steelers right now, and this isn’t an opinion. Their reputation around the league is taking a hit by acting like the unrequited lover. Maybe he’s just not that into you, no matter what you promise to put out.

For now, the Steelers can “afford” to wait on Rodgers because all they have on the roster is Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson. They’re not going to do anything else at the position before the draft, so the current timing makes little difference. The only thing that would change between now and the draft would be the optics of the continuing circus.

And as far as the post-signing circus goes, that damage is already done. Whether he signs today or in July, it makes little difference. Rodgers still made the Steelers wait, and speculation as to why would remain. The most popular theory being that he was hoping for a better opportunity before settling.

