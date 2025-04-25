Would Steelers Have Drafted Shedeur Sanders If Derrick Harmon Were Gone?

Would the Steelers have drafted QB Shedeur Sanders if Derrick Harmon were gone?

The Steelers had the chance to draft Shedeur Sanders, and they passed on him in favor of Derrick Harmon. The question is, if Harmon wasn’t there, would they have taken Sanders? Reportedly, there was a division of opinion about the quarterback in the building. There wasn’t about Harmon—everybody agreed he had Steelers DNA in him.

Before we go on, we need to mention that the Steelers didn’t have just Shedeur Sanders to choose from. QB Jaxson Dart was also on the board, and they reportedly had first-round grades on both. Presumably, Sanders may have had a higher overall grade on their board, but not an unchallenged one.

The Steelers obviously need a quarterback, and Sanders happens to be one. But they are also still trying to sign Aaron Rodgers, which I suppose appears more likely than not to happen. One could argue that their decision to pass on quarterback was a vote of confidence to that end.

But both Rodgers and the team said that the draft had nothing to do with their own relationship. That was always going to be a short-term arrangement when dealing with a 41-year-old athlete. At least publicly, Rodgers implied that he wouldn’t care if the Steelers drafted Shedeur Sanders or any other quarterback.

One thing we know for sure is that they don’t have a long-term option at quarterback right now. But even though the Steelers passed on Shedeur Sanders in the first round, that doesn’t mean they can’t still find a candidate. Hell, Sanders is still available, and who knows how far he’ll fall? The Browns might take him early, granted. But there are still many other quarterbacks—Will Howard is the one I mocked.

The Steelers’ 2024 season has come to its predictably inauspicious end, with yet another one-and-done postseason for HC Mike Tomlin. The offense faltered, and the defense matched it blow for blow, leading to a 21-0 first-half deficit.

Just like last year, the biggest question hanging over the Steelers is the quarterback question. There are other major decisions to make, as well, such as what to do with George Pickens. Do you sign him to an extension, try to trade him, or let him play out his rookie contract?

The Steelers started the 2024 season 10-3, with Mike Tomlin in the Coach of the Year conversation. Wash, rinse, and repeat, and we have another late-season collapse. This may be the worst yet, a four-game losing streak presaging a one-and-done playoff “run”. Welcome to Steelers football.