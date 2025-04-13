Will Steelers Try To Get Back Into Second Round After DK Metcalf Trade?

Will the Steelers try to get back into the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft?

The Steelers rarely trade high-level picks away for veteran players, but they’ve done it twice in the past decade. In 2019, they traded a first-round pick for S Minkah Fitzpatrick. More recently—literally, last month—they traded a second-round pick for WR DK Metcalf. Those moves spanned two different general managers, though Mike Tomlin as head coach is one common denominator.

When the Steelers traded for Fitzpatrick, they didn’t do anything to try to recoup or make up for the loss of their first-round pick. They simply moved on as normal, understanding they had already made their top selection. Since the Metcalf trade isn’t quite parallel, it’s fair to wonder how they approach the new scenario.

For one thing, the Steelers still have their first-round pick, and it’s easier to get a second back than a first. When you lose a first-round pick, you might be more inclined to just wash your hands of it. You can more easily package something to get into the second round, including future picks.

For another, Kevin Colbert and Omar Khan are different people, and arguably, the Steelers are in a more desperate situation now. They will want impact rookies; the earlier you draft them, the better their chance of making an impact. There’s another factor worth considering that I’d like to discuss.

From the sounds of it, most teams are inclined to trade down in this particular class. If the Steelers are trying to go in the opposite direction, they may find numerous suitors. With a considerable supply, they may be able to demand more—or rather, demand to supply less. So, if teams are really trying to trade down, it may incentivize the Steelers to trade up.

Obviously, the Steelers would love to get a second-round pick back, which goes without saying. The matter at hand is what it would cost to get it. Knowing they have compensatory picks coming in next year’s draft, they may find it hard to resist the temptation.

The Steelers’ 2024 season has come to its predictably inauspicious end, with yet another one-and-done postseason for HC Mike Tomlin. The offense faltered, and the defense matched it blow for blow, leading to a 21-0 first-half deficit.

Just like last year, the biggest question hanging over the Steelers is the quarterback question. There are other major decisions to make, as well, such as what to do with George Pickens. Do you sign him to an extension, try to trade him, or let him play out his rookie contract?

The Steelers started the 2024 season 10-3, with Mike Tomlin in the Coach of the Year conversation. Wash, rinse, and repeat, and we have another late-season collapse. This may be the worst yet, a four-game losing streak presaging a one-and-done playoff “run”. Welcome to Steelers football.