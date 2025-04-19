Will Steelers Plug Any More Roster Holes Before 2025 NFL Draft?

Will the Steelers plug any more roster holes before the 2025 NFL Draft?

The Steelers always aim to enter a draft with no glaring roster holes, but is their work this year already done? That depends on who you ask, as some will certainly say not. While the Steelers don’t have a complete roster, they don’t necessarily have, let’s say, a vast insufficiency of availability.

Of course, that is outside of the quarterback position, but that is apparently under the discretion of Mr. Discount Doublecheck. Aaron Rodgers will sign with the Steelers when he feels like signing, if he feels like signing. Assuming he does, that would take care of the Steelers’ biggest roster hole, but will it happen before the draft?

The Steelers’ late moves to fill roster holes haven’t been flashy and have mostly circled back to their roster fringes. Most recently, for example, they re-signed offensive linemen Calvin Anderson and Max Scharping. Before that, they brought back OLB Jeremiah Moon, a special-teams staple in 2024. In terms of later outside additions, they signed defensive linemen Daniel Ekuale, Esezi Otomewo, and S Juan Thornhill.

The Steelers’ biggest move to fill a roster hole was trading for WR DK Metcalf. They also signed CBs Darius Slay, Brandin Echols, and RB Kenneth Gainwell, who replaces Najee Harris. They swapped out Elandon Roberts for Malik Harrison while also retaining Cole Holcomb.

While waiting for Aaron Rodgers, the Steelers addressed one of their roster holes at quarterback by bringing Mason Rudolph back. They still only have two quarterbacks on the roster, which isn’t enough, but they seem content to wait.

Outside of claiming OL Lecitus Smith off waivers, the Steelers’ moves to fill roster holes consisted of re-signing their depth. They brought back WRs Scotty Miller and Ben Skowronek, for example, as well as DL Isaiahh Loudermilk and CB James Pierre.

So, looking over the roster, what is left for them to do before the draft? What major roster holes do the Steelers have that they can reasonably address that might help them stay the course? Without a second-round pick, that’s one less premium resource, so perhaps they can stand to add one more significant piece. But by the sounds of it, they would prefer to wait until after the draft to add a veteran. That way, they won’t risk damaging their compensatory gains for 2026.

