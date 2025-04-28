Will Howard Not The ‘Starting-Level’ QB Steelers Need, ESPN Analysts Believe

Entering the 2025 NFL Draft, there was quite a bit of buzz about the Pittsburgh Steelers and some of the biggest names at the quarterback position, like Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders, Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart, Louisville’s Tyler Shough, and even Alabama’s Jalen Milroe.

The Steelers passed on all of them, instead waiting until the sixth round at No. 185 overall to draft Ohio State quarterback and national champion Will Howard, taking a flier on a big, strong quarterback who fits what the Steelers want and fits into offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s scheme.

That late selection of Howard means he’s not going to be the starter for the Steelers anytime soon — if ever. In fact, there seems to be a strong sense that Aaron Rodgers is signing with Pittsburgh soon. Despite knowing the Steelers had a plan and weren’t going to force quarterback, ESPN analysts Jordan Reid and Matt Miller each highlighted the Steelers as the team that should have better addressed its quarterback position in the draft.

“Pittsburgh waited until No. 185 in Round 6 before picking a quarterback, selecting Ohio State’s Will Howard. Despite leading the Buckeyes to the national championship last season, Howard doesn’t project as a starting-level NFL quarterback due to his limited arm strength,” Miller writes. “He has good running ability and high-end toughness, but he isn’t the starting-level quarterback the Steelers need.”

Howard dropped in the draft due to his arm strength concerns and his overall accuracy. That said, he’s a big, strong quarterback who brings a toughness to the position and leadership that the franchise covets. He also brings rushing abilities to the position, too, and was quite good in the playoffs for the Buckeyes, playing his best football and elevating the offense to another level.

The Steelers showed quite a bit of interest in Howard throughout the pre-process, and according to longtime NFL analyst Brian Baldinger, the Steelers were quite drawn to Howard’s performance in the playoff. On top of his play, his size checked a lot of boxes, too.

Howard measured in at 6042, 236 pounds at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine with 9-inch hands. He added a 31.5-inch vertical jump, a 9’4″ broad jump, a 4.33 short shuttle and a 7.13 3-cone.

Despite the clear interest and the fit in Smith’s scheme as a developmental quarterback, Reid and Miller are puzzled by the Steelers’ decision-making at QB.

“I am also confused by what the Steelers did at quarterback. It was the biggest hole on their roster, as Mason Rudolph is currently projected to be their starter,” Reid writes regarding the selection of Howard. “While there are free agent options still out there (Aaron Rodgers), I thought the Steelers would pick a quarterback before the sixth round.

“Howard was graded as a mid-Day 3 pick, and I don’t think there’s much of a chance of him playing early.”

The Steelers said that they had a plan entering the draft, and they stuck to that plan. Even head coach Mike Tomlin, during an appearance on NFL Network, stated that he understands the angst from the fans and the media regarding the QB situation but that he believes in the Steelers’ plan.

That plan seems to include Rodgers coming, with Rudolph the backup and Howard a guy who can sit and develop as QB3 in 2025 and maybe be a good backup long-term. Or he could surprise everyone and develop into that starter for the Steelers and solidify the position.

Time will tell. But being puzzled by the Steelers waiting so long at quarterback is missing the point. They didn’t force it like they did in 2022 with Kenny Pickett. They’re focused on building up around QB first.