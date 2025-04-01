‘Whole Lot Of Snaps Going Through The Motions’: Todd McShay Questions Michigan’s Kenneth Grant’s Motor

As the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay draws closer, the names that are generating buzz for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the back half of the first round are starting to come more and more into focus.

One of those names is Michigan defensive lineman Kenneth Grant. Though Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and GM Omar Khan missed the Michigan Pro Day due to the Aaron Rodgers visit to the South Side, the Steelers did have defensive coordinator Teryl Austin present to see the big, hulking defensive lineman up close after having a formal meeting with him the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.

Previously, NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah stated that Steelers fans should be “pretty pumped” if Pittsburgh landed Grant in the first round, and he’s been a guy who has at times been mocked to the Black and Gold.

But for The Ringer’s Todd McShay, Grant is a guy he thinks could go late in the first round but wouldn’t draft that early due to questions he has about Grant’s motor.

On the latest episode of his podcast “The McShay Show” on YouTube, the longtime NFL Draft analyst detailed why he’s lower on Grant than the consensus — and why he wouldn’t touch him in the first round.

“He’s the fourth defensive tackle for me. He’s got all the traits and, and let’s put it this way, okay? He picks his spots when he is truly gonna turn it loose. And when he does in those moments, it’s pretty awesome to watch, okay? Size, power,” McShay said of Grant, according to video via the show’s YouTube page. “When his pads are low enough, mobility, there’s some things, but keeping him fresh and improving his hand-to-hand combat skills is gonna be a part of it.

“He’s massive. So he inevitably, just due to his size, is going to eat up a lot of space. He has a lot of impact snaps, but there are also a whole lot of snaps where it feels like he’s just kind of going through the motions to get his.”

McShay having Grant as his fourth defensive tackle in a loaded draft class isn’t much of a surprise. What is a surprise is that even while having him ranked that high up the board in the class, McShay has that kind of stance on Grant.

He measured in at 6035, 331 at the Combine with 33 1/2-inch arms and did 22 reps on the bench at 225 pounds. The size is quite good, and the tape is as well. But there are concerns for McShay, which he laid out when it comes to consistent effort and going through the motions.

Leading up to the Combine and then the Michigan Pro Day, there was significant buzz that Grant would test through the roof from an athletic standpoint. But then, he didn’t.

Grant ran a 5.11 40-yard dash, had a 31-inch vertical, an 8’9″ broad jump, and 27 bench reps on the bench. His Relative Athletic Score from Kent Lee Platte came in at 7.29, which isn’t all that great. Couple the testing numbers with McShay and co-host Steve Mensch’s concerns with some of his tape, and it’s understandable why McShay is down on Grant compared to others.

Kenneth Grant is a DT prospect in the 2025 draft class. He scored an unofficial 7.29 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 511 out of 1883 DT from 1987 to 2025. Times unofficial, splits projected.https://t.co/ck1OUmdMow pic.twitter.com/wNjq5r0VbC — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 22, 2025

That’s notable from McShay because Grant is a player who has been connected frequently to the Steelers throughout the pre-draft process, in large part due to the fit he would be in the Steelers’ defensive front, as well as the need they have in the trenches defensively. It helps that Grant spoke highly of his formal meeting with the Steelers at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, stating that it was “very serious” and that the team wants competitors to come in and fight for playing time and success.

Steelers team captain Cameron Heyward was rather high on Grant in a recent “Not Just Football with Cam Heyward” podcast episode, stating that Grant “looks like an alien” out there at his size, and stated that he plays with a good motor.

But McShay sees it differently. Maybe that’s McShay being out on an island on guys, like he has done at times in the past. Or maybe that’s some of the buzz he’s hearing from scouts and GMs. Either way, it could lead to Grant being available at No. 21 for the Steelers, giving Pittsburgh a big presence along the defensive line to learn from Heyward and grow under the guidance of defensive line coach Karl Dunbar in the Steel City.