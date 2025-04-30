Where Do The Steelers Stand In Post-NFL Draft Power Rankings?

With the 2025 NFL Draft in the rearview mirror and teams having their rosters for training camp largely settled, the attention now shifts to how things look within the roster for all 32 teams.

That’s where power rankings from across the media landscape come in.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are being universally praised for their draft class, due to the size and physicality added to a major area of need along the defensive line, while adding a potential No. 1 running back, and a developmental quarterback to the roster.

The Steelers are still waiting on a decision from 41-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers, too, and recently signed veteran receiver Robert Woods to a one-year deal, adding depth.

So where do the Steelers stand in the post-NFL draft power rankings from The Athletic, NFL.com and CBS Sports? Well, right in the middle of the pack, depending on the outlet.

In The Athletic’s post-draft power rankings from Josh Kendall, the Steelers are ranked No. 15 overall. In CBS Sports’ power rankings from Pete Prisco, the Steelers are No. 19, and in NFL.com’s power rankings from Eric Edholm, the Steelers are No. 17.

So, middle of the pack to fringe middle of the pack. Meaning, not quite good enough.

For Kendall, the Steelers sit at No. 15 between the Denver Broncos at No. 14 and the Dallas Cowboys at No. 16.

“Everyone wondered if the Steelers would take Shedeur Sanders. Instead, they went in a very Pittsburgh direction by mostly taking a bunch of big dudes,” Kendall writes. “[Derrick] Harmon was one of the best defensive linemen in the draft, running back Kaleb Johnson is a power back, Jack Sawyer is a 260-pound edge and defensive tackle Yahya Black has 35-inch arms.”

The Steelers did get some big dudes. In fact, they set out in the draft to add serious physicality and toughness, especially after allowing 299 rushing yards in a Wild Card Round loss to the Baltimore Ravens that ended their season in ugly fashion.

There was a clear draft plan from the Steelers, and they executed it at a high level with the additions of Harmon and Black along the defensive line, shoring up their biggest area of need.

Even additions like running back Kaleb Johnson and outside linebacker Jack Sawyer add to that physicality and toughness the Steelers were going for.

In Edholm’s NFL.com’s power rankings, the Steelers landed at No. 17, down two spots from his pre-draft power rankings, putting them between the Chicago Bears and Arizona Cardinals.

“The Steelers were a fascinating study from a quarterback perspective. I thought there was a case to be made to take one either at No. 21 overall or in their third-round spot, but Pittsburgh clearly knew more than we did about the situation. Gradually, like breadcrumbs, signs that a union with Aaron Rodgers could be imminent trickled out as the draft progressed on, relieving some of the pressure while Shedeur Sanders (who had been connected to Pittsburgh) kept sliding,” Edholm writes. “After Sanders was picked by Cleveland, the Steelers eventually took Will Howard (another QB connected to them throughout the pre-draft process) in Round 6, and all was right in the world again. The Steelers’ draft class, independent of any QB decisions, struck a lot of positive chords with me.

“DT Derrick Harmon and RB Kaleb Johnson were central-casting picks, and edge Jack Sawyer fits into that, too, even as he joins a loaded position group and likely can’t play a lot in space. The Steelers did what they do, and they did it well. Now we’ll see if the Rodgers (or another veteran QB) path works out.”

The Steelers did what they do, and they certainly did it well in the draft class. All of the players selected have obvious fits on the roster from a play-style perspective, and some even shore up depth, like Sawyer and seventh-round linebacker Carson Bruener.

The quarterback situation remains the Steelers’ biggest question though. Of course, if Aaron Rodgers decides to sign soon, that answers some of those questions for the Steelers. Until then, questions will remain, especially after the selection of Will Howard in the sixth round and the decision to pass on Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders multiple times despite a clear need at the position.

But there’s a plan there with the Steelers, and eyes on the 2026 NFL Draft.

Finally, in Prisco’s power rankings, the Steelers landed at No. 19, falling six spots due to — again — the QB question.

“As it is now, Mason Rudolph is their starting quarterback. Oh, boy. They better hope Aaron Rodgers wants to play,” Prisco writes regarding the Steelers.

Again, the Steelers have a lot of faith in Mason Rudolph as the potential starter. That might not be comforting to some fans and media members, but the Steelers believe in Rudolph, should they need him to start.

But based on comments from team owner and president Art Rooney II last Friday, the Steelers believe they may get word from Rodgers soon. And all indications seem to be that he wants to play in 2025 and play for the Steelers.

Time will tell. The Steelers put themselves in this tough spot, but they have a plan and head coach Mike Tomlin is excited about that plan. We’ll see what that plan brings to fruition.