What Is Biggest Of Steelers’ Draft Needs Being Overlooked?

What is the biggest of the Steelers’ draft needs that most are overlooking?

Regarding draft needs, the Steelers’ biggest gaps are pretty well covered by now, starting with the defensive line. Running back is also glaringly obvious, as is quarterback, even if there are disagreements on the availability of a sufficient solution. But surely the popular narratives don’t cover everything, so what is the biggest issue most will overlook?

Discussing the Steelers’ draft needs can be tricky because the size of the need can be situationally dependent. I might suggest, for example, that offensive tackle is a quietly significant need, and that Calvin Anderson is insufficient. However, how big a need it is depends on how healthy their starters stay and whether they succeed. The Steelers want Broderick Jones and Troy Fautanu to pan out, but both are big unknowns right now.

Is Calvin Anderson the Plan B you really want to go into the season with? But at the same time, do you really want to spend a draft pick on another offensive tackle? That’s why identifying the Steelers’ biggest overlooked draft need can be tricky, not that needs aren’t always somewhat subjective.

The timing of need is another factor right now. Cornerback might not be one of the Steelers’ biggest draft needs specifically in 2025, but it will be soon. They signed Darius Slay to start this season, but he very well may only start this season. So if they need a new starter for 2026, drafting him in 2025 isn’t the worst possible idea. We can talk about the safety position in the same light, with DeShon Elliott, a 2026 free agent. They may even want to move on from Minkah Fitzpatrick after this season if he has another mediocre season.

How about this for one of the Steelers’ draft needs that we only discuss tangentially: kick returner, or returner generally. When we assess the wide receivers or running backs, we might mention in passing that many have return ability. But the Steelers may cut Cordarrelle Patterson at some point this offseason, and Calvin Austin III is only under contract through 2026.

The Steelers’ 2024 season has come to its predictably inauspicious end, with yet another one-and-done postseason for HC Mike Tomlin. The offense faltered, and the defense matched it blow for blow, leading to a 21-0 first-half deficit.

Just like last year, the biggest question hanging over the Steelers is the quarterback question. There are other major decisions to make, as well, such as what to do with George Pickens. Do you sign him to an extension, try to trade him, or let him play out his rookie contract?

The Steelers started the 2024 season 10-3, with Mike Tomlin in the Coach of the Year conversation. Wash, rinse, and repeat, and we have another late-season collapse. This may be the worst yet, a four-game losing streak presaging a one-and-done playoff “run”. Welcome to Steelers football.