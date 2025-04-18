What Can We Learn From Steelers’ Pre-Draft Visits?

What conclusions can we draw from the Steelers’ pre-draft visits?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have wrapped up their 30 allotted pre-draft visits, so now it’s time to analyze and find patterns. The most obvious and immediate pattern, of course, is the heavy representation for defensive line and running back. The Steelers certainly did their due diligence on these two positions, to nobody’s surprise.

Still, there are questions to ask, even in this arena. For example, why did they bring in Derrick Harmon but not Walter Nolen or Kenneth Grant? It also seems that the Steelers held pre-draft visits with a fair amount of players viewed as likely second-round picks. That isn’t just at defensive line, but at other positions as well. Does that signal their intentions to get back into the second round, or do their evaluations differ? Perhaps they are just doing their homework in case one falls into the third round.

With nine pre-draft visitors, the Steelers certainly spent a considerable amount of time evaluating running backs. With Najee Harris gone, they obviously don’t intend to stop at just signing Kenneth Gainwell. But how and where will they address the position in the draft? Outside of Ashton Jeanty, they brought in basically every potential first-round option—and second-round options, too.

Of course, the Steelers also held a pre-draft visit with Shedeur Sanders, and with Jaxson Dart, two potential first-round quarterbacks. Whether Sanders is available depends on who you ask and when. But if he is there at 21, the Steelers will certainly be comfortable with whatever decision they make.

One of the most interesting pre-draft visitors was S Nick Emmanwori, considering the Steelers already have Minkah Fitzpatrick and DeShon Elliott. But Elliott is only under contract through 2025, and Fitzpatrick could be in a make-or-break year for his Steelers future.

After trading for DK Metcalf, the Steelers didn’t use many pre-draft visits on wide receivers. Some believe that they may not even draft one at all, and really, they don’t have to. Still, if the right player is available at the right time representing the right value, you have to be ready. Savion Williams is an interesting name as a player who can also line up in the backfield and do other things.

So what can we learn from the Steelers’ pre-draft visits? Well, hindsight will be our friend here. They have only had two drafts with Omar Khan as GM, and two isn’t much of a pattern. We could learn a lot more about what these visits mean by examining how this group relates to the draft. But they’re certainly hoping to draft a defensive lineman and a running back—right?

