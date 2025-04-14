What are the Steelers’ plans at quarterback?

We are now in the middle of April and the Steelers still do not have, presumably, a starting quarterback. While it’s technically possible that Mason Rudolph might start the season, that is certainly not their intention. They re-signed their former third-round pick to serve as a quality backup, but thus far, their plans for a starter remain sidelined.

The Steelers, of course, have a contract offer on the table for Aaron Rodgers, who has yet to sign. Depending upon whom you ask, and on what day, he is more likely to sign than not. But that seems like it can change at any moment, so the Steelers can’t operate under that assumption.

Even if, as some choose to believe, Rodgers has given the Steelers some assurances that he will sign with them, he can change his mind. We have seen plenty of players and plenty of teams renege on “agreements”, which are not agreements in any binding sense until contracts are signed, submitted, and approved by the league.

So what, exactly, is the Steelers’ plan at quarterback? Well, until the draft, there really isn’t anything for them to do. They already have Mason Rudolph, so presumably they won’t sign another veteran before it’s necessary. The Steelers want two veterans in their room, but one of them is supposed to be Aaron Rodgers.

And whether Rodgers signs or not, in all likelihood, has no bearing on the Steelers’ draft plans at quarterback. If they like a quarterback enough to draft him in the first round, they will do so anyway. If, say, Shedeur Sanders somehow falls to 21, and they want him, he will be in a Steelers uniform.

And if they do that, perhaps Rodgers chooses not to sign—then what? Most of the veterans are already scooped up, with Joe Flacco now in Cleveland, for example. Carson Wentz is still out there, I think, and Tyler Huntley. The pickings are slim, in other words. Of course, they can always acquire a backup quarterback via trade, or just carry Skylar Thompson. Presumably, the Steelers have a plan—even if we can’t clearly discern what it is.

