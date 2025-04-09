Whaley Dismisses Deion Concerns In Potential Shedeur Sanders Pick: ‘Don’t See That Being An Issue’

College tape rules all in the evaluation process of draft prospects, but off-the-field stuff matters just as much (and sometimes more). Part of it is the “hearts and smarts” that Mike Tomlin often refers to, but there is also a process of evaluating a player’s past, and any external factors that might affect business on the field. When it comes to QB Shedeur Sanders, there has been a fair amount of discourse throughout the pre-draft process about his father.

Former GM Doug Whaley doesn’t think that should be a concern if the Pittsburgh Steelers draft Shedeur Sanders.

“I think any thought of that should be quelled right now because Shedeur is coming on a visit,” Whaley said Wednesday via 93.7 The Fan’s Morning Show. “I think that Deion is gonna be a non-factor. And Another thing, I truly believe Deion has such reverence for the game of football, the institution of the NFL that got him to where he is now. To be able to mentor young players and he’s got his own thing going on.

“He’s done what he’s gotta do, in my opinion, for Shedeur. It’s time for Shedeur to leave the coop and be his own man, and I just don’t see that being an issue.”

Fair to Shedeur or not, Hall of Fame CB Deion Sanders is an enigma who has always played to the beat of his own drum. When he was a draft prospect, he famously told teams outside of the top five picks that he wouldn’t be doing pre-draft visits because he wasn’t going to make it that far down the board. Whaley’s point is that Shedeur Sanderss visiting Pittsburgh with the Steelers at No. 21 shows that things are a bit different this time around.

Nobody would ever admit it, but there might be some coaches out there in the NFL who would be intimidated by the idea of drafting Sanders and dealing with Deion. He has coached Shedeur every step of the way and even got him to change his commitment from Florida Atlantic to Jackson State when he became the head coach there. It came with a TV deal for Coach Prime on Amazon’s streaming service.

If you are on the hot seat, like Brian Daboll of the New York Giants, could drafting Shedeur also come with the possibility of Deion Sanders eventually replacing you as the head coach?

It sounds crazy, but that’s been a legitimate talking point in the national media when it comes to Shedeur Sanders. The Steelers wouldn’t need to worry about that.

Despite what fans may want, Mike Tomlin is as secure in his job as any NFL head coach. Deion Sanders also will remain at Colorado for the time being as he continues to build up that program.

All this to say is that it’s unfair to view Shedeur Sanders as a prospect who would bring a circus to Pittsburgh. I recall similar worries about Russell Wilson and his media machine, but that never came to fruition. By all accounts, Shedeur Sanders has been a hard worker and a good leader.

The Steelers should be able to get a good sense of all of this during their reported pre-draft visit with him tomorrow.