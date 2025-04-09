‘We’re Motivated’: Pat Freiermuth Says Steelers Are ‘Expecting A Lot’ From Themselves Following 2024 Collapse

There is no other way to characterize the Pittsburgh Steelers’ final month of the 2024 season other than a total disaster. At the beginning of December, there was a legitimate conversation being had about their chances of competing deep into the playoffs. A month later they had lost five straight with another first-round postseason exit.

“It left a sour taste in my mouth, so I’ve been going crazy this offseason as [have] a bunch of guys,” TE Pat Freiermuth said Wednesday via the Kaboly + Mack podcast on YouTube. “We’re motivated. We’re expecting a lot this year, and we just gotta get back on track.”

Competitors are always going to carry a certain level of optimism. How could they not when they are working their tails off all offseason to improve? But the 2025 group has a long way to go before the fans will start trusting the possibility of a different outcome.

Through Week 14, the Steelers were 10-3 with an outside chance of securing the AFC’s top seed and a first-round bye. Their chances of winning the AFC North were a lot closer to 100 percent than a 50-50 toss-up. Yet somehow they had to sneak into the playoffs as the sixth seed.

What went wrong? It’s hard to pin down just one thing.

“I think there’s a bunch of things that went into it. Obviously, we played four teams at the end of the year that were one of the last four teams standing. So they’re great talents. That’s obviously not an excuse,” Freiermuth said. “We expect a standard to uphold ourselves. But for whatever reason the ball wasn’t bouncing our way, and we just weren’t executing at a high level enough against teams that made it far in the playoffs.”

The numbers show that the Steelers were much more reliant on creating turnovers (or preventing them) than other teams. That part of their game suffered, and the complementary football in all three phases that got them to 10-3 fell apart at the same time.

Despite the aura of negativity surrounding this team since its collapse, there are valid reasons to think the Steelers could improve in 2025, especially if Aaron Rodgers finally signs with them as a free agent. The offensive line is expected to take a step forward, DK Metcalf will make the passing game way more dynamic, and there is another year of continuity and progress to be made with Arthur Smith as the OC and Patrick Queen as the defensive quarterback.

The Steelers should be motivated by their train-wreck ending last season. They have a lot to prove as most of the NFL world has written them off as serious contenders in 2025.