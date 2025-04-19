Weak Receiver Draft Class Could Open Door To A George Pickens Trade

The Pittsburgh Steelers currently have an excellent wide receiver duo in DK Metcalf and George Pickens. But will that pairing make it through next week? Though all speculation so far, rumors over a potential Pickens’ draft day trade have swirled. Unlikely to be paid long-term and in the last year of his contract, the Steelers have reason to consider moving him. A poor wide receiver draft class gives 31 teams reason to consider trading for him.

A recent CBS Sports mock draft projected just one wide receiver to go in the first round, a stark contrast to last year when seven wide receivers were taken in the Top 32. Mock drafts are speculative, but this year’s wide receiver class doesn’t have much buzz. In addition, given the importance of the position in the modern NFL, teams love taking wide receivers. Yet, this year the conversations around the wide receiver position have been unusually quiet.

Enter George Pickens. Pickens is an established NFL wide receiver and a superstar on his best day. A feast/famine player as likely to frustrate his own offense as often as he does defenses. He’s had bouts of poor focus, poor attitude, and unnecessary penalties—all reasons why the Steelers seem disinterested in doing a long-term deal.

Still, teams will be tantalized by his talent. Every coach thinks they’re the right fit to fix him, especially those needing receiver help and feeling empty looking at a 2025 class lacking top-end talent.

Teams in win-now mode, like the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers, and Los Angeles Rams, may be more interested in Pickens for the 2025 season than a draft pick. Other than Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan, there isn’t a receiver in this draft class expected to make an impact early on. It gives those clubs extra reason to ring Omar Khan and inquire about Pickens’ status. A phone call never hurt.

George Pickens’ base salary is an economical $3,656,000, making him an affordable addition for a team with a small Super Bowl window. Though working out an extension in a trade is ideal, even in a worst-case world where he hits free agency next offseason, they’d get a year of superstar-level talent in pursuit of a Super Bowl and then possibly recoup a third-round compensatory pick in the 2027 Draft. If a team is only shipping a third-rounder for Pickens, it’s a worthwhile offset.

The Chiefs, 49ers, Rams, and Jaguars all have multiple third-round picks. Those teams could be very interested in parting with one of those picks for Pickens. And the Steelers, with just two picks in the Top 120, would certainly be interested in having an extra selection to fill their many roster needs.

Usually, teams are enamored by young prospects, hoping they’ll develop into a star. But that just isn’t the case with this year’s wide receiver class. That could open the door for the Steelers to get something for George Pickens, rather than letting him leave after next season.

Trading George Pickens would create new challenges for Pittsburgh entering the 2025 season. But if their goal is to find their next franchise quarterback in either the 2025 or 2026 Draft, offloading Pickens and getting more draft capital makes sense. The weak 2025 wide receiver class might just help the Steelers accomplish that.