Watch: Three Steelers Put In Offseason Work With Pass-Rush Specialist

It’s always good to see players putting in extra work during one of the slowest times of the offseason, and even better when multiple players are working out together as a team. George Pickens was working with “Route God” last week and now a trio of Steelers defensive linemen and linebackers are training with pass-rush specialist Dez Walker, per his Instagram account.

Cameron Heyward, Alex Highsmith and Isaiahh Loudermilk are putting in time together to improve their skills. Here is the clip shared by the Steelers account on X.

Busy in the lab 💪 pic.twitter.com/M11rQryCp8 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 13, 2025

This isn’t the first time that Steelers players have trained with Walker. Keeanu Benton worked with him before his rookie season after being drafted by the Steelers and then a big group of Steelers including Heyward, Benton, Nick Herbig and Tyson Alualu worked out with him last June.

Heyward had one of the best years of his career after an injury-plagued 2023 season. Whatever he did last year to prepare seems to have worked, so it’s good to see him back in the lab with Walker.

Highsmith had big expectations for the 2024 season, but multiple injuries held him back from breaking out. When he was healthy he was very productive and looked explosive as a pass rusher. He should be poised for a big 2025 season.

Loudermilk just re-signed to a one-year deal after his rookie contract expired. The Steelers traded up for him in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He has played a lot of games for the Steelers, but he never broke out as a long-term solution (or even rotational player) for the team. It was a bit of a surprise to see him re-signed this offseason, but it’s nice to see him getting in extra work.

The Steelers’ defensive line lost Larry Ogunjobi and gained Daniel Ekuale and a couple other depth players. Loudermilk might end up with an opportunity to play more than usual unless the Steelers spend a high draft pick at the position.