Watch: The No. 1 Issue OT Broderick Jones Must Fix

Bringing you guys another video today. Here, we’re breaking down the biggest problem with Pittsburgh Steelers OT Broderick Jones. One that is entirely fixable and has nothing to do with physical talent or even technique, the latter of which is still a problem.

We go through seven clips from Jones’ 2024 tape that highlight the mental errors creating unforced mistakes making him hard to trust. While Jones can certainly turn around his career, fixing this issue is a must in order for him to succeed and bounce back in 2025. If not, Pittsburgh will spend 2026 searching for a new left tackle.

