Watch: The Depot Dive (Episode 53)

April 29 – Ep. 53: On this episode of The Depot Dive, Joe Clark and I dive right into recapping the Steelers’ 2025 NFL Draft class. We discuss Derrick Harmon and his reported injury concern, the theme of marrying great value with positional need and which pick was our favorite of the class.

For the next topic, we discuss the quarterback position after the Steelers passed on it until the sixth round. We talk about the clear smokescreen that the Steelers used at quarterback, and whether we were surprised that they passed on a quarterback in the first and third rounds. We also talk about QB Will Howard and how he fits into the equation now and in the future.

For the third topic, we discuss a report that the Dallas Cowboys reached out about trading for George Pickens during the draft.

To wrap things up we answer a listener question about which pick we would change if we had to choose.

