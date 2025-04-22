Watch: The Depot Dive (Episode 52)

April 22 – Ep. 52: On this episode of The Depot Dive, Joe Clark and I start by discussing the many topics covered in Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan’s pre-draft press conference. That includes Jaylen Warren RB1, Aaron Rodgers not impacting draft plans, how they will approach draft trades, and Tomlin being impressed with Shedeur Sanders.

For the next topic, we discuss the idea of trading back being more likely than trading up and some reports that indicate a quarterback could be the target at the end of the first round.

For the third topic, we discuss Cameron Heyward’s PSA to fans during draft season to believe half (or less) of what you hear.

To wrap things up we answer a listener question about Jalen Milroe’s upside versus Shedeur Sanders’ (perhaps) limited ceiling.

