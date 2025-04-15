Watch: The Depot Dive (Episode 51)

April 15 – Ep. 51: On this episode of The Depot Dive, Joe Clark and I dive right into all things Shedeur Sanders with a discussion on his visit, his chances of falling and whether or not we would take him if he falls to No. 21. We talk about reports of Mike Tomlin really liking him and what that could mean for the Steelers’ draft plans.

For the next topic, we discuss the final group of pre-draft visitors and any surprises we noticed along the way. We talk about the number of running backs and how that leaves the Steelers options for how they want to address the position. We also give our top five prospects we want the Steelers to draft in the first round.

For the third topic, we talk about Justin Fields’ comments about being benched by the Steelers and why he chose the Jets.

To wrap things up we answer a listener question about Roman Wilson and Troy Fautanu.

