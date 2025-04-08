Watch: The Depot Dive (Episode 50)

April 8 – Ep. 50: On this episode of The Depot Dive, Joe Clark and I discuss the Steelers re-signing OT Calvin Anderson and where the remaining veteran FA signings could come throughout the rest of the offseason, including EDGE and CB.

For the next topic, we discuss the Steelers’ recent pre-draft visitors and whether or not we are concerned about the lack of first-round defensive linemen so far with only nine visits remaining. We walk through all 24 visitors so far and discuss trends that could matter come draft day.

For the third topic, we discuss the Steelers’ shortened OTA schedule. Will they still have their annual Kennywood/Dave & Buster’s outing with four fewer sessions? We also briefly touch on the Hard Knocks rule change and discuss whether the Steelers could be forced to appear on the training camp version so soon after the in-season version last year.

To wrap things up we answer a listener question about the comp-pick system and a project quarterback to consider.

