Wasserman: ‘There’s No Way’ Steelers Can Be Comfortable At QB After Passing On Position In First Round

Coming into the NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers knew they’d have to make their first-round pick count. Obviously, that’s something you’d want to do every year. The 2025 draft is different for Pittsburgh, though. The Steelers traded their second-round pick in exchange for DK Metcalf, leaving them with only two selections in the top-100. Pittsburgh wound up using that first-rounder on Derrick Harmon, who looks like a great selection. However, the Steelers’ need for a QB becomes much more prevalent now.

That’s something PFF’s Dalton Wasserman took notice of, reacting to the pick live on PFF’s YouTube channel on Thursday night. Wasserman thinks the Steelers may be out of luck when it comes to addressing the position on the second day of the draft.

“There’s no way they can be comfortable with where they’re at right now,” Wasserman said of the Steelers. “They don’t have a shot to me unless they trade the rest of their draft, they don’t have a shot at Milroe… They don’t pick until (No.) 83.”

There certainly will be some talented quarterbacks available on Day 2. Only Cam Ward and Jaxson Dart saw their names called in the first round. Shedeur Sanders, Jalen Milroe, Tyler Shough and several others will be on the board heading into Friday.

Unfortunately, there’s a decent chance the cream of that crop will be gone by the time the Steelers go on the clock next towards the end of the third round. Yet, is there a chance they move back into the second round?

On Wednesday, we reported that George Pickens unfollowed the Steelers on Instagram. On its own, that doesn’t sound like much. Given the context around Pickens, though, it could be a big deal. He’s been in trade rumors all week. The idea of trading him would make sense, with 2025 representing the final year of his rookie deal. His new teammate, DK Metcalf, already has a long-term contract extension as well.

If Pickens is to find a new home, that move would come Friday. And if the Steelers were to take a QB during the draft, it would most likely be Friday, unless there’s a serious slide at the position. This isn’t to say that Pickens will be traded, but given the Steelers lack of overall draft capital, that feels like their best scenario to get back into the second round.

Or, the Steelers might not care at all. They could be happy to continue waiting on Rodgers, or peruse the QB market after the draft, when things become more clear around the league. For now, as Wasserman argues, they’re in a tough spot if drafting a QB truly is something they want to do.