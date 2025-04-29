‘Very Reliable Source’ Tells Chase Daniel WR George Pickens Enjoys Time In Pittsburgh

Despite a weekend of trade rumors around WR George Pickens, he remains a Pittsburgh Steeler. If former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel is to be believed, Pickens is happy to stay where he is. Dabbling in the role of insider Tuesday on Scoop City with podcast co-host Dianna Russini, Daniel reports that Pickens wants to remain a Steeler.

“A quick nugget that I heard about George Pickens from a very reliable source,” Daniels said, “is that George Pickens, he actually likes his time in Pittsburgh because of Mike Tomlin. Mike Tomlin and him have a very strong relationship is what I’m being told.”

Pittsburgh reportedly discussed a potential Pickens trade with the Dallas Cowboys and potentially other teams but ultimately held onto him. How far those talks got are unknown and it likely would’ve taken a massive return for the Steelers to move him.

Even as he’s acknowledged shortcomings, Tomlin has staunchly defended Pickens. In 2023, he held a rare late-week press conference to clear the air after Pickens was hammered by the media for a low-effort block against the Indianapolis Colts followed by locker room comments that only made the moment look worse. Tomlin has downplayed Pickens’ volatility and on-field frustration and has publicly committed to helping him grow as a player and person.

As captured by Hard Knocks, Tomlin consoled and encouraged Pickens after a first-drive pick-six against the Cincinnati Bengals last season, a play where pass interference against Pickens wasn’t called. Pickens responded by scoring later in the half.

“I don’t know if George Pickens’ antics could fly anywhere but the Pittsburgh Steelers and his relationship with Mike Tomlin,” Daniel said.

The question is if Pickens’ story ends like all the other receivers Tomlin has managed. Antonio Brown, Martavis Bryant, Chase Claypool, and Diontae Johnson were all handled by Tomlin until they weren’t. Every single one of those players were traded.

Russini noted that Pittsburgh trading Pickens remains a “possibility” but admitted the idea doesn’t make sense. With the draft over, dealing Pickens now gives the Steelers even fewer options to replace him. Unless Pickens forces his way out, which wouldn’t track with Daniel’s comments, the next potential point Pittsburgh could deal him is at the trade deadline. That would likely mean either the Steelers’ season has fallen apart, Pickens has continued to be a problem, other receivers have stepped up, or all of the above.

Odds are, Pickens will play out his rookie deal and remain with the Steelers through all of 2025. Where it goes from there is up for debate. If Pickens matures and turns the corner, perhaps Pittsburgh would have interest in signing him to a long-term deal so long as it’s structured the right way. If not, the Steelers will likely let him walk in free agency, putting receiver high on the team’s list of needs come the 2026 NFL Draft.