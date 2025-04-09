Tyreek Hill Involved In Domestic Dispute In Latest Off-Field Incident

Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill was involved in a domestic dispute with his wife at their condominium on Monday, per Local 10 News in Miami. The Steelers play the Dolphins in 2025, and a potential suspension from the incident could impact his availability against the Steelers.

Hill allegedly threw a laptop on the floor and then grabbed his baby and began walking toward his balcony. Hill and his wife both said the incident was never physical, per Local 10 News, although officers allegedly observed a bruise on his wife, Keita’s, upper chest.

It’s not the first time Hill has faced legal trouble in regard to a domestic incident, as he was arrested on domestic violence charges during his time at Oklahoma State.

Hill left the condo in the presence of officers, but no arrests were made. The incident could be subject to NFL investigation as a violation of the league’s personal conduct policy. If the league finds sufficient evidence that Hill violated the policy, he could be subject to suspension.

The Steelers have a home game slated for 2025 against the Dolphins. The NFL schedule hasn’t been released, so it’s unknown when that game will occur, but a potential suspension could keep him on the sidelines when Miami travels to Pittsburgh.

Behind Hill, the Dolphins feature Jaylen Waddle, former Tennessee Titan Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Malik Washington at wide receiver. Hill is coming off a down 2024 season in which he failed to reach 1,000 yards, catching 81 passes for 959 yards. In 2023, he led the NFL in receiving after catching 119 passes for 1,799 yards and 13 touchdowns, which also led the league.

The five-time All-Pro (four times as a receiver, one time as a returner) is still a key part of Miami’s passing attack, and losing him to a suspension would be a blow to the Dolphins. The league has yet to comment on the incident, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if an investigation was forthcoming.

Tyreek Hill was sued in 2024 for breaking the leg of an influencer after he reportedly pushed her during a backyard football game. He was investigated for child abuse in 2019 as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. However, Hill has yet to be suspended by the NFL.