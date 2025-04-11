Two Weeks Until 2025 NFL Draft Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday, and I hope yinz are doing well.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are moving closer to the 2025 NFL Draft. They’re nearing the end of their pre-draft visits that included notable names throughout the week. First, Oregon DL Derrick Harmon finally “checked the box” by coming in for a visit, putting him back in play for the first round.

But the biggest “name” to come through Pittsburgh this week was Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders. Once viewed as a top-three selection, Sanders’ stock is uncertain as the draft nears and the Steelers are preparing for the possibility for him to slide on draft night. From Sanders’ perspective, he enjoyed the meeting.

Visits will wrap up early-to-mid next week.

T.J. Watt has made media waves this weekend after sharing a photo on Instagram of him throwing up the “peace/deuces” sign, leaving everyone to guess what it means. Watt is entering a contract year with the Steelers promising to keep him in Pittsburgh. It’s a story light on details but is driving the media cycle through an otherwise quiet period, though we’ve done our best to avoid overindulging in it.

Finally, the Steelers made one roster move this week by re-signing veteran OT Calvin Anderson to a two-year deal. He’ll offer experienced depth and left/right tackle versatility.

As always, we’re here with you throughout the weekend with whatever news comes through the wire.

1 – Would you want the Steelers to draft Shedeur Sanders at No. 21 overall?

2 – Which Steelers OT do you have more confidence in for 2025 – Broderick Jones or Troy Fautanu?

3 – When will the Steelers draft a WR in 2025: Day 1, Day 2, Day 3, or not at all?

4 – On a scale of 1-10, how worried are you about T.J. Watt’s Instagram photo and what it could mean for his future?

5 – If forced to choose, would you prefer the Steelers draft Oregon DL Derrick Harmon or Michigan DL Kenneth Grant?

Recap of 2025 First April Weekend Friday Night Five Questions

Question 1: The majority of Steelers Depot respondents didn’t believe Aaron Rodgers would announce his plans on Wednesday. As newguy68 says, “Who knows and who cares. I would move on without him. But, if he signs, he is a Steeler and want him to do his best because that will benefit the Steelers.”

Question 2: Most folks want the Steelers to set a Rodgers deadline before OTAs start. Everyone preferred that it happened yesterday. Nick Schultz says no later than OTAs because, “Anything later than that, and it puts team chemistry at risk.” OTAs are scheduled to begin May 27. Mandatory minicamp runs from June 10-12. Let’s go!

Question 3: We prefer Pittsburgh to acquire a second-round pick by trading back. Preferably for a selection close to the first round along with an additional pick or two. Ginko18 says, “Steelers will trade down receiving extra R3/R4 picks and then use those to move back in the R2. I think they want 3 picks in top 100.”

Question 4: Almost everyone preferred Mason Rudolph over Kirk Cousins if Aaron Rodgers is unavailable. As Steven Small stated, “I’m resigned to 2025 being a down year so either would be fine. Not giving up draft capital for Cousins though.”

Question 5: We see the need for a slot corner over an outside corner by a two-to-one margin. How about a player with the versatility to play both?

