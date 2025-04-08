Trai Essex Was In Favor Of Steelers Keeping Pat Meyer: ‘Good To Have A Consistent Voice’

Pat Meyer isn’t exactly everybody’s favorite Steelers assistant, serving as their offensive line coach. He is going on his fourth season now, which is the longest tenure on the team for any offensive line coach other than Mike Munchak since Russ Grimm. And Grimm left after the Steelers turned him down in favor of Mike Tomlin as head coach in 2007.

Despite his unpopularity with fans, Steelers linemen old and new seem to approve of him. In fact, Trai Essex just recently talked about Meyer and expressed that the Steelers made the right move bringing him back last season. At the time, there was speculation that they could part ways—and again this offseason.

“Going into last year, it was good to have Coach Meyer back,” the former Steelers lineman said on the Arthur Moats Experience. “It’s good to have a consistent voice at offensive line coach. That is one thing that was concerning, was the fact that we were having a revolving door at the offensive line coach position.

“As an offensive lineman, it is tough, because every coach has their own philosophy”, he added, explaining his approval of the Steelers’ decision to retain Pat Meyer. “Having to learn a different philosophy year to year could really damper your confidence. Confidence is everything when you’re trying to move another 300-pound man out the way”.

After Munchak opted to join the Broncos to be closer to his family, the Steelers replaced him with his assistant, Shaun Sarrett. When Sarrett didn’t work out, they replaced him with his assistant, Adrian Klemm. Realizing that promoting the assistants of underperforming coaches wasn’t working out, they hired Pat Meyer from the outside.

Since hiring Meyer, the Steelers have invested heavily in their offensive line. In his first season, they signed James Daniels and Mason Cole in free agency. A year later, they signed Isaac Seumalo and drafted Broderick Jones. In 2024, the Steelers used draft picks on Troy Fautanu, Zach Frazier, and Mason McCormick.

Minus Cole and Daniels, the above-listed names are projected as the Steelers’ starting offensive line for Pat Meyer in 2025. McCormick, a fourth-round pick, entered the starting lineup after Daniels suffered a season-ending injury. The others all started somewhat more organically, at least by the start of the season.

But Broderick Jones was banged up last season, and losing Daniels was big. Seumalo also missed the first month of the season. Some wonder if Meyer just needs a healthy offensive line to get the unit to where the Steelers need it to be.