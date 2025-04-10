Tony Dungy Makes ‘Shocking Pick’ Mocking Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel To Steelers In Round 1

The 2025 NFL draft isn’t here yet, and that means we’re still in mock draft season. Trying to predict the entire draft is impossible, but some educated guesses can be made for teams, especially in the first round. The Pittsburgh Steelers usually aren’t afraid to show their hand. This year, they’ve made it clear they’re looking at the quarterback prospects. That’s a huge need for them, so it makes sense. In a recent mock draft, Tony Dungy gave the Steelers a quarterback in the first round: Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel.
“We’ve gotta address that quarterback position,” Dungy said Thursday on his podcast, Football Night in America. “I’m gonna make a shocking pick here and I’m gonna pick Dillon Gabriel from the University of Oregon. I think he’s a Bo Nix clone.
“He’s played six years in college football,” Dungy continued. “He’s thrown over 1,300 passes. He’s got a high percentage of completions. Doesn’t throw interceptions. He’s mobile. He doesn’t have maybe the big name of Sanders, but I think he is a guy who can step in and play and fix that quarterback position.”
That’s a bold pick by Dungy. Gabriel is not a player who is getting first-round buzz. He might not even go in the second or third round. The Steelers also haven’t shown a ton of interest in Gabriel in the pre-draft process. If they actually took Gabriel in the first round, it would be shocking. He doesn’t look polished enough to go in the first round, and his traits are lacking as well.
Dungy compared Gabriel to Nix, who was the quarterback at Oregon in 2022 and 2023. Nix was drafted in the first round by the Denver Broncos last year, and he helped them make a playoff push. There are some surface-level comparisons between the two. For instance, both had long college careers. Nix spent five years playing college ball, while Gabriel has six years under his belt.
However, after that, there are some pretty important differences. The biggest among them is Gabriel’s size. He’s not even six-feet tall, and he weighed in at just over 200 pounds. It’s not very often that quarterbacks of that size succeed in the NFL without having elite traits. In contrast, Nix stands well over six feet, having more prototypical size.
Gabriel isn’t particularly great at anything. Yes, he’s got good stats, but that doesn’t mean he’s going to be a good NFL quarterback. Much of his success might have been a product of the offense he was in. His age could also be a problem. As an older prospect, his development might already be maxed out.
Dungy seems aware that this pick is a little outlandish, but that isn’t changing his mind about Gabriel.
“It is a reach, and I know people will be shocked, but I had a feeling on Bo Nix last year, and I’ve got a feeling on Gabriel this year. I think he’s gonna be good for someone and Pittsburgh needs a quarterback.”
Dungy sounds resolute in his belief in Gabriel. The fun part about the draft is that it’s too early to tell whether Dungy is right or wrong. While Gabriel very likely won’t go in the first round, maybe if he lands with the right team, he could blossom.
Considering his size and age, that would be surprising, but anything is possible. The Steelers shouldn’t be the team that rolls the dice on Gabriel in the first round, though. If they’re going to reach on a quarterback, there are other prospects with far more upside.