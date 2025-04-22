Tomlin Downplays Safety Need In Draft: ‘We Signed Thornhill’

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ draft plans often reveal themselves throughout the process as they hold their pre-draft visits and they make their rounds on the Pro Day tour. The safety group is one they paid attention to, and that included a visit with projected first-round pick Nick Emmanwori.

The immediate need might not be there, but it was fair to wonder if they were preparing for the future with DeShon Elliott entering the final year of his deal and Minkah Fitzpatrick entering the final two. Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan were asked about the safety position in this year’s draft at their press conference today.

Tomlin didn’t use many words and seemed to downplay the need.

“And we signed [Juan] Thornhill,” Tomlin said via the Steelers’ YouTube page.

It was the last question of the press conference and Tomlin didn’t say a ton. But it doesn’t seem like the Steelers are prioritizing adding another safety.

In today’s NFL you need to have three safeties, and the Steelers have that at the moment. It would be nice to have some additional depth, but they already have ST/S Miles Killebrew and they can’t hold too many roster spots for the position.

Their three-safety package has grown in popularity in recent years. They flexed DeShon Elliott down to the slot as a big nickel corner at times last year while sliding Damontae Kazee into his safety spot. This year they will be able to use all three of Fitzpatrick, Elliott, Thornhill and interchangeably to a certain extent. They all have experience moving around as a chess piece in the secondary.

For an in-depth look at what Thornhill brings to the defense, check out my film room on him from shortly after the Steelers signed him.

Where they could stand to add talent in the secondary is in the slot. An outside corner wouldn’t be surprising, but that outside corner wouldn’t start with Darius Slay and Joey Porter Jr. on the roster. Slay is more of a stopgap, but the Steelers have Cory Trice Jr. and Brandin Echols developing behind them. A slot corner to help push and compete with Beanie Bishop Jr. wouldn’t be a bad idea. If that slot corner is a player with safety experience who can develop at both spots then even better.

CB Justin Walley was in for a pre-draft visit and could make some sense in the later rounds. The Steelers also hosted local prospect Donovan McMillon from Pitt for a visit, which could lead to a priority free agent signing. There are several other names from the Pro Day trail as well as the NFL Combine and all-star game meetings as well.

The secondary has a lot of change coming over the next couple seasons either way, but there are more pressing needs at the moment.