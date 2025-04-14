Toledo DL Darius Alexander Has Pre-Draft Visit With Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to do their homework on a deep defensive line draft class. Toledo’s Darius Alexander is one in a long list of prospects to come to Pittsburgh for a pre-draft visit, a notable Day Two prospect who has earned plenty of buzz over the past few months.

Speaking with Draft Network’s Justin Melo, Alexander rattled off a long list of visits that included the Steelers.

“I had like 11-12 visits in total,” Alexander told Melo. “I visited Arizona, Cincinnati, Tennessee, New York [Jets], Las Vegas, Dallas, New England, and San Francisco. I have Tampa Bay, the [Giants], and Pittsburgh left. I believe I have one or two others.”

Though the interview was published Monday, it’s not clear when it originally took place. It’s possible Alexander already had his visit. Or he could be one of the final names to come in later this week.

One of the MAC’s best prospects, Alexander looks the part of a Steelers’ defensive lineman. At the Combine, he weighed in at 6037, 305 pounds with long 34-inch arms. Our scouting report spoke highly of his play strength as a run stopper and pass rusher, blessed with a great bull rush capable of walking linemen into the pocket. Negatively, we noted a lack of bend along with production and age concerns. He turns 25 in August, holding him back. Overall, we concluded:

“Overall, I came away impressed by Alexander’s tape. It was consistent and he was impactful against the run and pass. His game improved over time. He certainly fits being a 3-4 defensive end given his profile and schematic background at Toledo. My NFL comp is Jarran Reed. I expect Alexander to gain buzz this cycle and beat his current projection. He should be on the Steelers’ radar. They’re missing out if he’s not.”

Alexander was initially projected to be taken on Day Three, but a strong Senior Bowl week pushed him into top-100 range. If Pittsburgh passes on taking a defensive lineman in the first round, the team could target Alexander in the third at No. 83.

In addition to Alexander, the team has also brought in several other defensive linemen for visits: Ole Miss’ JJ Pegues, Iowa’s Yayha Black, Oregon’s Derrick Harmon, SMU’s Jared Harrison-Hunte, SMU’s Elijah Roberts (a d-line/EDGE hybrid), Oregon’s Jamaree Caldwell, and Florida State’s Joshua Farmer.