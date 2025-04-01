‘Told The League We Need More Tickets:’ Art Rooney II Says Demand For Ireland Game Has Been ‘Great’

The Pittsburgh Steelers are traveling to Ireland for a game during the 2025 season, and with the Steelers holding the league’s global marketing rights to Ireland, tickets are going fast to see the Steelers at Croke Park.

“We’re excited to be going to Ireland and we told the league we need more tickets. Demand, so far, has been great. We’re looking forward to it,” Steelers owner Art Rooney II said today at the NFL owners meetings in Florida via Dale Lolley of Steelers.com on Twitter.

The date and opponent haven’t been announced yet for Pittsburgh’s game in Ireland, but that hasn’t mattered as priority access for tickets has already sold out. While the Steelers have a large following in Ireland, fans will also come from the U.S. A chance to visit Ireland and see the Steelers is an opportunity that many aren’t going to pass up, and the Steelers’ fan base is already one that travels extremely well. That will continue even with fans heading to another country.

For the Steelers, getting as many fans in Croke Park as possible will be key, as the game in Ireland replaces a game that would otherwise be played at Acrisure Stadium. While the Steelers will lose some benefits of the home-field advantage due to travelling, if the environment at Croke Park makes it feel like a home game, that would be beneficial for them.

We’ll find out the opponent and date of Pittsburgh’s Ireland game after the 2025 NFL Draft, and the Steelers will be hoping to have more tickets in hand to be able to fill the stadium with their fans. They got a jump start on offering tickets as the designated home team, as their opponent hasn’t been confirmed and therefore the opposing fan base can’t plan on getting tickets, especially with the date yet to be announced.

The game in Ireland will be the first international one for the Steelers since they played the Minnesota Vikings in London on Sept. 29, 2013. The team also played a preseason game in Ireland against the Chicago Bears in 1997, which was the first NFL game ever played there.