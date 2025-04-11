Todd Haley Thinks Steelers Are ‘Close’ To Being Contenders, Aaron Rodgers Can Help Get Them Closer

For most of the 2024 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers looked like one of the best teams in the NFL. At one point, it even seemed like they could make a deep playoff run. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen. They totally collapsed to end the year, losing in the first round of the playoffs again. Based on their offseason moves, specifically their pursuit of Aaron Rodgers, it feels like the Steelers think they’re close to being contenders. Former Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley agrees with that.

“I think they are close, I really do,” Haley said Friday on the Kaboly + Mack podcast. “I, like everybody else that follows football, when the playoffs started with how the end of the season had gone with Russ [Wilson], and you started looking, alright, who is gonna make it out of this thing?

“When you start comparing players that aren’t playing their best with Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, whoever those key guys are, Lamar Jackson, you have to play perfect. It’s very hard to play perfect.”

Going into the playoffs last year, things looked bleak for the Steelers. They were a mess. Wilson’s play had fallen off, and the Steelers’ defense was getting pushed around too much. It was no surprise that the Baltimore Ravens crushed them in the Wild Card Round.

Haley knows what it takes to get past teams with franchise quarterbacks. During his time with the Steelers, they very often found themselves contending with the likes of Tom Brady and Peyton Manning. The Steelers didn’t win all of those games, but thanks to Ben Roethlisberger, they usually had a chance.

Haley said Rodgers could help the Steelers feel more confident going into the playoffs.

“I thought, as the year progressed, he got more comfortable. Is he the Aaron of old? No, I’m not saying that. But this guy can throw the football. He can make great decisions. If the coordinator and he are on the same page, with a supporting cast, meaning defense, special teams.

“If Aaron has that, along with a phenomenal leader in Mike Tomlin, I think there’s a chance to not feel the way you felt going into the playoffs last year. I’m not talking about after losing, and everybody whines and cries about it. It’s going into it.”

Haley is correct that Rodgers isn’t the same player he once was. Father Time is catching up to him. That doesn’t mean he’s a bad player. Toward the end of the 2024 season, Rodgers looked more like himself. That’s probably because he was still trying to bounce back from tearing his Achilles in 2023.

Aaron Rodgers with his 500th career touchdown 🔥👏 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/5RFBKW8AMd — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 5, 2025

After another year removed from that injury, Rodgers might help elevate the Steelers’ offense. However, Haley makes a good point that Rodgers shouldn’t be expected to carry the Steelers. He and Arthur Smith would need to find a way to work together. The Steelers’ defense and special teams have to play well, too. There’s more that goes into being a contender than just having a good quarterback.

The Steelers have other holes besides just quarterback. If they want to contend for a championship, they have to strengthen their defensive line. Running back and cornerback are needs as well.

However, if the Steelers sign Rodgers, they can probably address those needs in the draft. While he isn’t their long-term answer under center, Rodgers is the best free agent quarterback remaining. He gives the Steelers their best chance at winning a Super Bowl this year.

That still feels unlikely, even with Rodgers, but Haley seems to believe it could happen. Maybe he’s right. If the Steelers get into the playoffs, anything can happen. Feeling confident that they have a capable quarterback could help with that. Rodgers has made magic in the postseason before as the Steelers know all too well.